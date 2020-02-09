SIMILAR POSTS

Bachelor pilot Pete Weber gets a helping hand – many hands – on the potter’s wheel in a ghost promo that was broadcast on Sunday evening during the ABC broadcast of the Oscars.

With “Unchained Melody”, which of course is on the scene, Peter the Potter with the bare chest sits at the wheel to design a vase (or let’s face it, it will end up being a lumpy ashtray) if that Hands not belonging to Demi Moore start wriggling around his waist and other parts.

Just as things got out of control and Pete was smeared with damp clay (but not too much!), A familiar, Oscar-winning face emerges from the Ghost Lore to give a memorable warning.

Press “Play” above to see the spot-on-spoof playback – unless you are mentally aware and already know how it ends.

ABC’s The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 / 7c and sometimes serves up to five hours in a given week!