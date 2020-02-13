Harry Rosehill

Camden Town Brewery’s house is getting bigger and better

The Camden Town Brewery returns where it all started. Camden.

Technically, it is the Camden district. When the Camden Town brewery started in 2010, it was in the arches under the west station of Kentish Town and not in Camden Town. After the pedantry is out of the way, let’s talk about what happens.

The brewery is developing into a “destination for food and drink”, ie a restaurant with 50 seats, an expanded taproom, a merch shop, eating and drinking outdoors and a new brewery tour experience.

The venue not only serves the classics from Camden Town, Pale, Lager and Gentleman’s Wit, but also some of the rarer beers you won’t find in any other pub in London.

To accommodate the changes, the current venue has been closed until the changes are completed this summer. From March 1st, however, there will be a pop-up bar offering die-hard fans brewery tours. There is also the much larger Camden Town Brewery in Enfield (definitely not near Camden) that is occasionally open for special occasions.

Continued below.