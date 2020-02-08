Cam Newton hasn’t been on an NFL field since week 2 of the NFL season, but he’s far from finished with his career. The Carolina Panthers quarterback attacks his rehab and aims to fully recover from a foot injury that ended his season. Newton is making a comeback after two seasons of injuries, and he’s doing it with a gallery on Instagram.

Newton posted a series of photos and videos on the popular social media site that showed him doing some workouts as he recovered. Newton worked his whole body on a VersaClimber machine and he also worked in a swimming pool.

“Killas counted me,” Newton wrote in the gallery’s caption. “I count my balls, load my clips. I write names, make a list. I check them twice and get them H1T!”

These are actually the lyrics from a song by J Cole called “Middle Child”. Newton quoted the song to demonstrate his mindset, while also writing that he “wants everything that 2019 tried to do for me”.

With a new head coach in Matt Rhule, Newton’s future is unknown to the Panthers, but he’s under contract for another year. Although his recovery will be the focus of the off-season. Newton was successfully operated on by foot in mid-December and is expected to be back to full health in March this year.

This schedule is critical given its contract status. If the Panthers break the connection to the first overall winner (2011) by waiving him, they will lose two million dollars in dead-cap money. While this would not be a popular fan move, Newton would open up a significant market. There are several teams that are said to be looking for an upgrade for the quarterback, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears.

Both teams could use Newton’s services if he became a free agent, or they could try to trade. The health status of the QB is critical in these potential scenarios, considering that it must pass a physical exam.

The Panthers could also keep Newton in the squad to lead the new offense that brought Rhule into town. In this case, the Charlotte-based franchise must be in good health to bring the team back into dominant shape.

(Photo credit: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)