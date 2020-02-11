Phoenix Suns striker Cameron Johnson (left) is defended by JaVale McGee in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

It is still unclear whether there is some kind of “freaky Friday” magic at the Staples Center when Cam Johnson replaced Kelly Oubre Jr. for the Suns on Monday night, but we are looking for more signs.

Johnson, not exactly known for his explosive athleticism or bounce, managed to get Lakers pilot Anthony Davis to dribble away, then raised to challenge JaVale McGee from downtown Los Angeles.

To the surprise of just about anyone who knows the characteristics of these two players, including McGee’s skill at blocking shots, Johnson hit McGees Noggin directly.

The 23-year-old Johnson was drafted into 11th place by the North Carolina Suns in the 2019 NBA draft. Many drafting experts saw this as a possibility, especially out of the expectation that Johnson would fight defensively and out of dribbling with NBA athletes.

The rookie was much better than expected in these two departments, as the dunk showed.

Johnson scored an average of 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 19.8 minutes per night for Phoenix. His shooting has mastered the hype of shooting 38.4% from the deep with 4.4 attempts per game.

