Calvin Nash makes Champions Cup debut as academy duo named on bank

advertisement

Calvin Nash will make his Champions Cup debut while Munster will face the Ospreys on Sunday.

Nash is named to start on the wing when Keith Earls misses due to a minor knee injury in one of the two changes on the side of Johann van Graan.

advertisement

Fineen Wycherley has passed return protocols and is mentioned in the starting team instead of Jean Kleyn, who sustained a neck injury.

After passing the game against Racing 92, JJ Hanrahan is called to stay on fly-half alongside Conor Murray.

Dave Kilcoyne starts his milestone of the 50th Champions Cup performance, while Billy Holland moves to fourth place on the list of performances for the province for Marcus Horan while playing his 225th Munster match.

Academy duo Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy are named on the couch and will follow Craig Casey and Shane Daly in making their European debut.

Daly, who suffered a thumb injury this week, and Chris Cloete lose a place among the substitutes.

Munster: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

osprey: Dan Evans, Hanno Dirksen, George North, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan, Luke Price, Shaun Venter, Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma’afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (c), Dan Baker .

replacements: Sam Parry, Darryl Marfo, Gheorghe Gajion, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans.

advertisement