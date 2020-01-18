Calvert-Lewin happily denies the owners of West Ham owners because Everton claims a draw

advertisement

West Ham

1

–

1

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin denied the owner of West Ham David Sullivan and David Gold a happy birthday when Everton fought for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

The striker recorded his 11th goal of the season moments after Issa Diop had given the hosts the lead.

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of Sullivan and Gold West Ham buying, and the controversial duo admitted in their program that the club has not made as much progress on the pitch as they had hoped at the time.

It ends completely square.

– West Ham United (@WestHam) January 18, 2020

It was hard to argue against that sentiment, because West Ham was 17th when they took over, and a decade later they kicked off Everton in exactly the same position.

In fact, “10 years of failure” was the verdict of the hundreds of dissatisfied fans gathered outside the stadium to protest against the owners before the game.

Still, things looked brighter in the ground, at least for most of the first half, against an Everton side that still found its feet under Carlo Ancelotti. Allen still finds his feet under manager Carlo Ancelotti (Yui Mok / PA)

Hammersbaas David Moyes, opposite his old club, had called on his players to give record to Sebastien Haller to give more service and Mark Noble did exactly that, getting up an early cross that narrowly headed the French striker.

Moments later, Pablo Zabaleta took a Robert Snodgrass pass on his chest and shot into the side net.

Snodgrass had the ball in the net after he erupted and was then pulled offside before Noble played again in Haller, whose angular drive was blocked by the legs of Jordan Pickford. Isa Diop headed West Ham in the lead (Yui Mok / PA)

The goal that threatened West Ham arrived five minutes before the break, Snodgrass hit a free kick and Diop looked into a header.

But Everton immediately hit back, also from a set piece, when Mason Holgate flickered on a corner for Calvert-Lewin to convert to the far post.

There was still time for Haller to meet Zabaleta’s cross, but was refused by an empty rescue from Pickford before the break.

YESSSS !!!
⚒ 1-1 🔵

⚒ 1-1 🔵 pic.twitter.com/URO7y5zUDW

– Everton (@Everton) January 18, 2020

Pickford almost dropped a clanger when he spilled a high ball in the beginning of the second half, but Holgate saved him by collecting Haller’s shot on goal.

The English keeper almost held another header from Haller and clawed a deflected Snodgrass head when West Ham was looking for a winner.

The hammers, however, remained frustrated and sub Albian Ajeti survived a late VAR check on a possible red card after placing his back in Holgate’s face.

