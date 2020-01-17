advertisement

A controversial dog trainer holding a seminar in Manchester has been publicly criticized for its training techniques.

The RSPCA has rated Jeff Gellman’s techniques as “completely unnecessary” and expressed “significant concerns”, while dozens of Twitter users have requested that the events be canceled.

Gellman, who is also participating in Solid K9 training, has deactivated his Twitter account after the widespread outcry.

Before two British seminars – one in Manchester and one in Perth, Scotland – a video was released showing Gellman beating a dog at a previous event.

In the clip, the dog trainer can be seen throwing a dog at a dog with a rolled-up towel that screams in shock and crouching.

Gellman calls the technique “bonking”.

He will be attending a two-day seminar in Manchester on 15th and 16th August, the tickets for which are listed on Eventbrite for £ 600 per person per dog couple.

The venue is not listed publicly. The page reads: “The seminar address will be sent to your confirmation email as soon as a ticket is purchased.”

The RSPCA said: “This video is really worrying. We understand that this incident happened in the United States, but we have been made aware that this coach will host an event in Manchester.

“We previously wrote to Solid K9 Training to remind them of our concerns about their training techniques and methods, and we are doing so again.

“We are in the process of contacting Eventbrite and asking them to remove it from their website. We would also like to write to the venue to alert them.

“Unfortunately, the venue was not announced, so if anyone knows where the event is taking place, please let us know.”

At the time of writing, nearly 40,000 people worldwide have signed a change.org petition to end “Jeff Gellman’s abuse of dogs”.

Jeff Gellman, Solid K9 Training

(Image: Youtube – SolidK9Training)

The petition calls on Peter Neronha, attorney general in Jeff’s home town of Rhode Island, to “shut down Jeff Gellman.”

A Reddit thread also discusses Jeff’s appearance in Manchester, with users describing his techniques as “just wrong” and “out of order”.

A Twitter user wrote: “Jeff Gellman, a common animal criminal, appears to have closed his social media accounts. We don’t want him anywhere in the UK – not in Scotland, not in Manchester, nowhere. #NotWelcomeHere”

Another wrote: “This cruel man cannot bring cruelty to animals to Manchester.”

The RSPCA has condemned aversive training techniques, which may include choke necklaces, electric collars, spray bottles, screaming, and beating.

They said: “Like many other organizations, the RSPCA has significant concerns about aversive training techniques because they can hurt and strain dogs and are completely unnecessary.

“We encourage and recommend reward-based training techniques that involve using things that dogs like or enjoy, and that have been shown to change behavior in the long term without compromising dog well-being.”

The men. Solid K9 Training asked for a comment.

