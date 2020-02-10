The ambition that Callie McCullough took to Europe right after college, and the passion for different styles of bluegrass that come from Canada, Appalachia and, of course, the heart of Music City, reveal an artist who doesn’t have her creative laurels the singularity of an approach to the traditional roots subgenre is resting.

With the arrival of “After Midnight”, the title track of her upcoming EP, McCullough is expanding her increasingly popular repertoire with another piece of sonic worldliness.

“After Midnight” is a perfectly cut three-minute song that premiered today on the American songwriter and passes with the same kind of whirlwind as the minutes of an exciting date with someone else. As it turns out, this beautiful, imaginary scenario is exactly what McCullough thought of when the song came together during an angry winter night in the Great White North.

“I wrote this song with one of my favorite authors, Scotty Kipfer, when we literally snowed in Canada in January,” says McCullough. “I was sitting on the idea of ​​the melody for a few weeks,” she continues, “Scotty started playing this Paris guitar part, and before we knew it, we had this sweet little song that reminded me of what Midnight could be like in Paris and that’s the sound we were able to bring to life on the record. ”

Getting rid of that kind of feeling before she knew what McCullough was thinking when she wrote the song only underscores how well the intended emotion of the music ultimately got through.

“After midnight,” says McCullough, “it’s about being separated from someone you love and being immersed in a dream where everything is possible and you can be together again.” “It’s cute, it’s hopeful, it’s romantic!”

This feeling of enchantment is thanks in no small part to McCullough’s own singing, which in its character sounds tenderly modern and warm classic at the same time – not unlike the voice of artistically persistent Alison Krauss. The instrumental support of Stuart Ducan, members of Time Jumpers and, even more coincidentally, Union Station, definitely increases the enthusiastic emotional focus of “After Midnight” – thanks in particular to the accordion’s sharp but honey-sweet timbre. The group’s collaborative character is also an active embodiment of the camaraderie that McCullough has built around them since moving to the capital of the Voluntary State – something that will continue to encourage and challenge them over time.

“I will have lived in Nashville for six years this spring,” she says. “The creative spirit that exists here and the roots of the music that I love have drawn me here. But for me it’s the people that make up the city. One by one you will find your people who get your unique brand of craziness. They come together, you create together, you borrow $ 20 from each other when things are difficult; If you don’t break through the machine, you’ll build your own. “