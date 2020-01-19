Called His Shot: Aamir Simms predicted that Clemson would hit UNC in the summer

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

Aamir Simms celebrates after defeating UNC. (Photo: Jim Donnan / USATODAY)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – A bold comeback, sharp shots, momentum swings, outsiders and prohibitive favorites – Clemson’s victory over North Carolina had it all. And

Aamir Simms predicted that it would happen.

Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script than the Tigers, who defeated Tar Heels 79-76 in extra time on Saturday night to celebrate their first win at Chapel Hill.

North Carolina rose 1:10 at 10 before Clemson stormed back to end the game with a Simms-Three and end the game with 70-70, three seconds before the end.

Clemson used a 12-2 run at the end of the regulation to force overtime, and the Tigers continued that momentum in extra time to clinch the Chapel Hill program’s first win in 60 attempts. All of this resulted in a 79:76 victory for the Tigers against the UNC.

North Carolina had two chances to win the game in the final seconds, but Simms said it was a moment he will never forget when Brandon Robinson cracked his last shot from the iron.

“My heart stopped beating. It’s like in a movie theater. It was in slow motion,” said Simms TigerNet after the game. all I could think of was running and finding someone on my team to hug me. It was something I will never forget in my life. ”

Everyone in Clemson’s locker room knew about the series, but nothing was said about it.

“You definitely know it. People remind us all the time, especially when the game is over, ”said Simms. Coach (Brad Brownell) said about my first year that the pressure was not on us. It is the other team that has the losing streak that has the 59-0. You have to keep up. For us, we just had to play our game and not worry about the series. Just worry about who is on the court and playing together, because whoever plays the hardest will win. “

Not many people gave Clemson a chance to take down North Carolina, but Simms guaranteed victory at the ACC media day in the fall.

“I definitely did. People told me in the summer that they hoped we’d break through the series, ”he said. “Hope never gets you anywhere. You just have to go out and do it. I told my teammates that we are not the ones who have broken down. We have to get in here and play our game. You have to worry about it and stress. As long as we stay together and play together for 40 years, it will work in our favor. “

While the current players were celebrating in the locker room, winning the tar heels was also for those who came before them.

“It’s incredible. A lot of teams came in here,” he said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do it in my first year when we thought we had a great chance. We had a lot of doubters out there who wanted to write us off, but it’s just incredible to come here and show the world that we can do it. It’s big for our team and it’s big for our school.

“It was great. Quise (Marcquise Reed), Shelton (Mitchell) and Eli (Elijah Thomas) were all thrilled. They all beat me up. Coach Brownell’s suit was soaking wet, so you can imagine. It was just exciting and man can just feel love. It was a great feeling and we will never forget it. “

Clemson snapped a series that spanned 16 presidents and 94 years, and although he had a one in the profit column, Simms said the number just looked “crazy”.

“It’s definitely good, but the number still looks crazy, so we have to keep playing. Every year when we come here we have to keep fighting and winning again and again, ”he said.

The Tigers won a gold medal at the World University Games in summer and ended a decade-long series, but Simms said there is still a lot to do before they can call this a successful season.

“I’ll take it straight away, but we have a lot more to prove,” he said. “We have more to do. We just have to focus on the next game. We have a big problem with Duke and we just have to keep it going. “

* Special thanks go to TigerNet interns Robert Barkley and Tim Galbreath who traveled to Chapel Hill and told us about the game.

