Call Our Lady of Abundance if you are overwhelmed by need

There is a city in Italy, Cursi. It is located in the Apulia region in southeastern Italy, in ‘the heel of the boot’. It is about as far as the southeast can be before you come to the Adriatic Sea. In the 17th century the Blessed Virgin came to this city and saved her people with love and tenderness.

It was three years ago that a drop of rain had fallen in the region. It was 1641 and the summer heat had surfaced completely. The drought had led to famine, and the famine led to a lack of wages. Illness had broken out and began to spread among people. It had really become desperate and even water to drink became scarce. People had prayed to the Holy Mother for help every day, but no relief came into view.

In April 1641 (the exact date is unknown), the son of a cattle farmer, Biagio Natali, was busy herding some stray cattle back to the farm. At the meadow there was a chapel dedicated to Our Lady. Next to the chapel, on the edge of the road, was a barn. In the barn, on one of the walls, was a fresco that someone (unknown artist) of the Madonna and the child had painted.

As Biagio passed the barn, he saw a strange light coming from within. He stopped and looked, and the light seemed to be getting brighter. Suddenly the figure of the Mother and the Child came out of the light. Biagio fell to his knees and a beautiful voice said:

Do not be afraid. I am the queen of heaven. Return to your village and try to appease your neighbors. I have heard their prayers. Assure them that their suffering has ended from today. As a sign of my protection you will have an abundant harvest.

Realizing that the Madonna and the child were no longer there, Biagio stood up and ran to Don Giovanni Domenico Coccioli, the pastor. Don Giovanni was delighted to hear this message. He told Biagio that he had received a similar dream. The priest was so excited to hear the story of Biagio that he immediately hit the news to report the news to the people of the city. He organized them in a procession and all townspeople began to march while praying and singing in honor of Our Lady and Child. What incredible faith did people have; nothing had happened yet.

As the people moved toward the sight of the apparition, the clear blue sky began to cloud. The clouds became darker and the rains came down. The rain rained for three days and nights with the fields absorbing every drop of precious water. Because it was only April, the harvest in that year was abundant. The famine ended and the local granaries and cellars were filled with grain and fruit.

The people of Cursi wanted to find a way to show their genuine gratitude to the Holy Mother. They decided to enclose the small chapel and barn in a large church that would surround it. The fresco would be saved within the new church and hopefully become a place of pilgrimage.

The church was finished in 1650 and, as hoped, immediately became a popular place to visit. It was called the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Abundance. Biagio left his job as a farmer, put on the clothes of a hermit and vowed to spend the rest of his life in prayer and fasting while he cared for the sanctuary.

A few years after the new church was built, it was struck by lightning and burned down. A larger and more beautiful church was built with a beautiful sanctuary. In the sanctuary, above the high altar, is a Greek-Byzantine fresco of the Madonna or Abundance (sometimes called the Madonna or Prosperity). In it, the Blessed Virgin holds the divine baby and holds twigs of olives and ears of corn in their hands.

The sanctuary is not only known for the “abundance” of rain, but has traditionally been a place for mothers who struggled to care for their babies. Those who rely on her advocacy are said to develop an “abundance” of milk.

Her party is January 5.

