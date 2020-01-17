advertisement

Many people would agree that the last season of Game of Thrones left a very bad taste in the mouth of millions of loyal viewers. But just when it looked like HBO was on the way to redemption with the surprise hit of a new series, Watchmen.

W. T. F?!?!?

Also spoilers ahead.

In an interview with USA Today, HBO welcomed a new season as long as series creator Damon Lindelof continues to shape the plot. However, Lindelof announced that he had no interest in continuing the story of Sister Knight (Regina King). Even with a giant cliffhanger matzoball when Sister Knight may have inherited Doctor Manhattan’s powers in the season finale, we will never really know if she has become the most powerful being in the universe.

Well, isn’t that a kick in the ass?

So much for the rumors that The Comedian and Nite Owl will be introduced in the second season.

For his part, Lindelof gave HBO his blessing to bring out a new season and new authors, but it seems they learned a lesson from their Game of Thrones days when HBO program director Casey Bloys was tired of starting a new season without them The original creator of the show.

“It really is that Damon thinks about what he wants to do. If there is an idea that inspires him for another season, another episode that he may call” Fargo “,” True Detective “(anthology) , or if he wants to do something completely different. We are very proud of “Guardians”, but what interests me the most is what Damon wants to do. “

But even if they decide to actually continue the series, Regina King said to Vulture: “I don’t want there to be a second season unless it is at least comparable to that first season, which will be really difficult. ‘

I can’t imagine a world of watchmen in which Sister Knight is kicking the ass.

Well folks, it looks like HBO has done it to us again. Hopefully Damon Lindelof has a different heart and is coming back with another fascinating season, but from now on we look like we have a damn good season that will wish us more for the rest of our lives.

