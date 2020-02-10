Bad news for vinyl lovers: A fire in a California factory could be a disaster for all vinyl production.

Apollo Masters Corp. based in Banning, California, is one of only two factories in the world that are responsible for delivering a paint that is required to create the master recordings from which records are pressed. According to the billboard, a fire on Friday morning (February 7th) destroyed the entire Apollo Masters building. Fortunately, all employees who were there when the fire broke out were intact.

“We are very sad to report that the Apollo Masters manufacturing and storage facility has suffered a devastating fire and catastrophic damage. The best news is that all of our people are safe. We are unsure about our future and are currently reviewing the options. ” try to get through this difficult time, “says the Apollo Masters website.” Thank you for all the support we have received from you all over the years. “

The only other factory that produces the varnish that is required for the production of vinyl masters is the Japanese MDC. Without Apollo Masters’ range of paints, which Gil Tamazyan of Capsule Labs, a California vinyl press, estimates that billboard makes up about 80 percent of the world’s paint, there may not be enough to meet production requirements.

“(The Apollo Masters fire) will be a bit of an obstacle. If something doesn’t happen really quickly, there will be vinylgeddon soon,” explains Tamazyan, adding that Apollo needs to rebuild and rebound to fix the problem. MDC needs to be expanded; or a new company has to take over Apollo. However, MDC “had difficulty keeping up with demand even before the fire.”

