SHASTA COUNTY – California’s most troubled wolf was found dead, triggering a state investigation into her fate.

The body of the young gray wolf woman OR-54, who was described by an expert as a “traveling madman”, was discovered on Wednesday in the Shasta administrative district, according to the State Ministry of Fish and Wildlife.

The state did not say whether she was killed or died naturally. It is the second wolf death in California after a young male wolf was shot in rural Modoc County on December 2, 2018.

The daughter of OR-7, the first gray wolf to enter the state from Oregon in nearly 90 years, researched her far beyond her father’s footsteps.

With a radio collar, she traveled an estimated 7,646 miles after leaving her birthplace in Oregon – further than across the continental United States and back. She was the fourth puppy from the “Rogue Pack” in Oregon that is known to have spent time in the Golden State.

She traveled widely through the counties of Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama – even close to the Truckee and Boreal Mountain ski areas in the Tahoe National Forest, about a mile and a half from Interstate 80 southernmost known wolf locations in the state since the beginning of the 20th century.

Why? “Who knows?” Asked Kent Laudon, a wolf expert at the State Department of Fish and Game, in an interview with the Redding Record Searchlight last year. “Nature is a complicated world. There are many different things that are going on. “

“She is a traveling madwoman,” he said.

Their adventures – in search of food or a partner – represented the steady spread of the species in the western United States and restored a creature that had once been shot, caught, or poisoned.

“This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf regeneration in California,” said Amaroq Weiss, an advocate for the West Coast Wolves at the Center for Biological Diversity. “OR-54 was a beacon of hope that showed that wolves can come back here and thrive. Her death is devastating for whatever reason. “

Everywhere in the west and in the Great Lakes there are isolated populations of an estimated 6,000 gray wolves. Oregon has at least 137 wolves; Washington has 126 wolves.

California is currently home to less than a dozen well-known wolves, including some loners and the Lassen Pack, which lives southwest of Susanville in the dry, volcanic, and rugged landscape of Lassen National Forest.

However, there has been a growing conflict between wildlife attorneys and state ranchers reporting livestock losses. Last year, the courts upheld the protection of gray wolves and dismissed a lawsuit from the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of the California Cattlemens Association and the California Farm Bureau Federation.

While the nine confirmed cattle murders account for only a fraction of the 5.15 million cattle in California, cattle farmers living in the Siskiyou, Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties are disproportionately affected.

“Because of stress, we’re seeing decreased conception rates, reduced weight, and increased abortion rates,” said Kirk Wilbur, vice president of government affairs for the California Cattlemen’s Association, last month. “It can really pay off and damage the business results of a small company. Most of these people work with relatively low profit margins. “

Gray wolves are currently classified as endangered by the federal and state governments. Its management in California complies with the laws for endangered species and the state “Protection Plan for Gray Wolves in California”, which was completed in 2016.

“The CDFW takes seriously any threat to this recovering wolf population,” said a statement released on Thursday. “We remind the public that killing a wolf is a potential crime and will result in severe penalties, including prison terms.”