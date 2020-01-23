California wants mandatory QR codes for cannabis companies

advertisement

Full credit: Paul Bersebach / Digital First Media / Orange County Register / Getty Images

advertisement

Full credit: Paul Bersebach / Digital First Media / Orange County Register / Getty Images

RANCHO CORDOVA, California – California plans to double the use of QR codes to fight illegal cannabis sales.

California’s cannabis control office proposed emergency regulations on Thursday that state-licensed cannabis companies must display their unique Quick Response Code certificates in their shop windows and ensure that they have the digital barcodes at hand when transporting cannabis.

The proposed regulations come a month after the California cannabis regulators launched a campaign in which companies can voluntarily publish a clearly generated QR code that shows information such as license status, address and location when captured with a smartphone camera.

Arcview and BDS Analytics, which track and analyze sales of the cannabis industry, estimate that the illegal cannabis market in California was $ 8.7 billion in 2019. Sales in the legal California market were expected to exceed $ 3 billion.

“The proposed regulations will help consumers avoid buying cannabis goods from unlicensed companies by providing an easy way to confirm the license immediately before entering the premises or before receiving a delivery,” said Bureau chief Lori Ajax in a statement. “These requirements will also help law enforcement differentiate between the legal and illegal transportation of cannabis goods.”

The QR codes are one aspect of the nationwide effort to launch raids, seizures, arrests and lawsuits against illegal sales.

The public has five days to comment on the proposed regulations by the Administrative Law Office and the California Cannabis Control Office.

California started regulated cannabis leisure sales in 2018 and the state quickly became the country’s largest legal cannabis market. However, industry members say that their companies have had problems with a deeply rooted illegal market due to regulations that allowed local authorities to restrict or restrict cannabis sales.

,

advertisement