California mother who acts as a surrogate for another family dies during labor

advertisement

SAN DIEGO (WJW) – A California mother of two children who was carrying a baby for another family died during labor this week.

According to KSAZ, Michelle Reaves died of complications, but the baby survived.

Reaves leaves her husband and two children, Gage and Monroe.

advertisement

“I can’t even imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through, so I want to start this page to raise money for help with the children, for Chris if they adapt, for funeral services or whatever it is for them as easy as possible, “wrote Jaime Herwehe, who organized a GoFundMe for the family.

She further explained how the couple wanted to help another family that couldn’t have their own children. This was the second time Michelle was a surrogate for them.

Related: Pregnant mother dies after receiving painkillers at the California hospital

“She will always be known for the love she had for her family,” Herwehe said, adding that her “heart breaks for (Gage and Monroe), knowing that they are not getting old with their mother.”

Click here if you want to help with her funeral expenses.

.

advertisement