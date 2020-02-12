SACRAMENTO, California – Voting in the United States has long been viewed as a right and a responsibility. However, a California lawmaker hopes to make voting a legal requirement.

MP Marc Levine presented a bill last week that essentially requires every registered voter to cast a ballot – even if it is empty.

Levine wrote in a press release dealing with the proposal known as AB 2070 that other nations like Belgium and Australia already have compulsory voting rules and that the United States – or at least California – should join them.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport – it requires the active participation of all citizens,” said Levine, a democrat who represents parts of the Marin and Sonoma provinces, in a statement.

“California is a national leader in expanding voting rights for its citizens. These rights are the responsibility of registered voters to cast their vote and ensure that their vote is heard by the government. This is not a time to be content in the ballot box, ”he said.

The proposed legislation would also include a penalty for those who still choose not to cast a ballot, although this penalty has not yet been outlined.

The law, which is due to come into force in 2022, is due to be reviewed by the California State Assembly this spring.

It would be the first of its kind in the United States – nowhere does a bill require a citizen vote.

Voter turnout in the United States follows other countries

The aim of the bill is to ensure maximum turnout. In the 2016 general election, nearly 59% of eligible California voters cast a vote that was above the national average of 56%, according to the Pew Research Center.

However, this number decreased in the 2018 midterm elections, in which just over 50% of those entitled to vote were eligible to vote.

Although these numbers are better than in previous years – voter turnout was only 31% in 2014 – they are far behind other countries. In 2014, 87% of the voting age population in Belgium voted. Australia was similarly high at just under 79% in 2016, according to Pew.

Proposal could lead to fewer registered voters, says Professor

However, some, like Yolanda Bellisimo, a professor of political science at the College of Marin, warn of the consequences of the law.

“They are forcing people to do something that is not really democratic,” Bellisimo told CNN subsidiary KPIX.

And although punishing registered voters for not voting could increase turnout, she said this is a short-term solution.

“What you may find is that you have fewer people registered to vote,” she said to KPIX. “That destroys the purpose.”

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction