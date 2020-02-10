When Andrew Simmons was first charged for his son’s stay in the youth hall, he was shocked.

“I just thought it was crazy. I mean, will you arrest my child and then charge me for it? “Said Simmons.

Simmons owed nearly $ 14,000 to San Diego County, including $ 20 a day for his son’s 53 days of supervision and $ 31 a day for his more than 400 days in prison.

The county filed a lien on Simmons’ home in 2016 and intercepted its $ 660 tax refund in 2017. Otherwise, Simmons, who has six adopted children, has not paid any debts. Although he and his wife have full-time jobs, they cannot afford it.

“You are almost punished for doing … the right thing,” Simmons said. “It’s like we’ve done everything we can to help these children and it is expensive.”

Andrew Simmons sits in the family room of his Ramona house for a portrait. (Lisa Hornak for CalMatters)

California is the first state in the nation to prohibit parents from billing their child’s time in juvenile justice. However, the new law, which came into force in 2018, does not require districts to pay fees that parents raised before 2018.

Most counties have voluntarily removed their parents’ old debts from the books. According to a UC Berkeley Policy Advocacy Clinic report in October, 22 districts still had nearly $ 137 million in debt as of January 1, 2018.

As a result, tens of thousands of families across California still owe juvenile justice fees, which the state has since abolished. Some families, such as the Simmons, have intercepted their tax refunds and put mortgages on their homes. In others, wages were garnished or bank accounts emptied.

Five counties – San Diego, Orange, Riverside, Tulare and Stanislaus – have collected almost all of these old fees with nearly 414,000 accounts outstanding.

“I would really hope that these counties would rise.”

State Senator Holly Mitchell

Because families can have multiple accounts, it is difficult to estimate the number of families or their average debt. According to Stephanie Campos-Bui, a Berkeley Policy Advocacy Clinic supervisor who co-authored the report, the nearly $ 14,000 that Simmon’s son raised is quite typical.

Sen. Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles democrat who introduced the youth fee abolition law, urges the rest of the counties to stop pursuing their old debts.

“Given the nationwide and national trend that recognizes the excessive damage that these fines and fees to low-income, low-income families are causing, I would really hope these counties rise,” said Mitchell.

Money matters to many counties, said Darby Kernan, deputy general manager of the California State Association of Counties.

The operation of youth halls is expensive. According to a 2019 report by the California Board of State and Community Corrections, San Diego County spent $ 66.7 million on operating its youth halls and camps in fiscal 2017-2018, while Orange County spent $ 64.6 million and Riverside County $ 38.9 million.

“Districts are moving in this direction not to collect past debts, but there are definitely districts that have used this money to fund their social workers, probation officers,” Kernan said.

<noscript><iframe src="https://infogram.com/counties-collecting-juvenile-fees-1h1749mwz7jy6zj" width="100%" height="500px" scrolling="yes" class="iframe" allowtransparency="1" id="5e41b1140a844" allowfullscreen="yes"></noscript>

Greg Cox, chairman of the San Diego County Board, said the funds are needed for “valuable services that help our youth.”

“These funds are legally collected by the county to fund public security services, including the cost of detention and detention for youth, and to offset some of the legal representation costs,” said Cox.

The practice of charging parents for the administrative costs of detaining their children has its roots in social policy in the 1970s and 1980s, which suggested that parents would have more incentives to keep their children out of trouble if they were held responsible ,

“There was this myth that parents left their children in juvenile detention centers because they simply could not handle them (that) they essentially used them as a babysitting service,” said Campos-Bui.

When the state tightened funding across the board during the last recession, some districts started tackling new youth fees. Alameda County increased fees more than tenfold in 2009. The fees for a typical family in Alameda rose from less than $ 250 to almost $ 3,000 in 2016, according to a Policy Advocacy Clinic report.

There was no uniform formula for how counties set fees. A lack of government oversight, combined with a decentralized juvenile justice system, caused some California counties to charge some of the nation’s highest fees, Campos-Bui said.

According to a 2017 Berkeley researchers report, parents were paid a fee of $ 3.18 a day to $ 40 a day for stays in youth halls. The daily cost of an electronic watch wristband ranged from $ 3.50 in Mono County to $ 30 in Yolo County. Public defenders, probation officers and drug tests have also been indicted in many counties. In the meantime, no youth fees were charged in San Francisco. Some counties have canceled outstanding debts every few years, but others have never. Sacramento County continued to collect youth fees from 1974.

Attitudes towards parents’ charges have changed in the past ten years.

A 2017 study in one state of Pennsylvania found that child detention debt was more likely to correlate with another crime. And color families had almost twice as much debt as white families. In the same year, analysis showed that black adolescents in California were taken into custody at 7.3 times the rate of white adolescents, so some district officials feared that the fees would disproportionately burden the color communities.

The Los Angeles district led the pack by eliminating juvenile detention fees in 2009, followed by Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa in 2016.

Mitchell introduced her bill to end youth fees in 2017, but she removed a provision to remove old fees for cost reasons.

According to the 2019 Berkeley report, which is based on the public records of all 58 counties, most of the counties decided to stop dealing with old youth debt and pay more than $ 237 million in debt.

<noscript><iframe src="https://infogram.com/five-counties-with-most-juvenile-fee-debt-1h8j4xgo8pm86mv" width="100%" height="500px" scrolling="yes" class="iframe" allowtransparency="1" id="5e41b1140a878" allowfullscreen="yes"></noscript>

“When I read about SB 190, I was so excited. I think that’s it, “said Simmons. He was depressed when he found out that the new law didn’t affect old debts. He called it” a raw deal “.

Mitchell said she sees the law as a great success, but it is troubling to hear from parents who feel overlooked.

“I had no intention of leaving her behind. When you negotiated a bill in the legislative process, it was the best I could deliver, ”Mitchell said. She also proposed a new law to eliminate some adult fees that would make existing debts irrecoverable.

Simmons and his wife have a steady income from his grocery delivery and communications jobs for the San Diego Zoo. But he said their finances were “balanced” since they raised six adopted children, all siblings.

On the one hand, Simmons said he understood the argument that taxpayers did not have to “pay for your inability to raise a child”. However, his son had inherited a lot of challenges after spending his first nine years in the tumultuous home of a relative who had been exposed to abuse and drug use.

CalMatters was unable to contact Simmon’s son to confirm what charges he was under arrest for.

“Because of the upbringing of children, it is difficult to change what they already know,” said Simmons. “Despite what (my son) has done, (he) still has the potential to be a better person.”

Every morning Felicitas wakes up at 2:30 a.m., being careful not to disturb her son, who shares a room in a family member’s apartment. She travels 20 minutes to a factory in Fullerton, where she shapes chocolate donuts, muffins, and cookies while the rest of Orange County sleeps.

The work is tedious, but it is satisfied. With an hourly wage of $ 13.40 and a weekly working time of 35 hours, she can usually cover her monthly expenses.

However, if she has more hours available and her paycheck rises to more than $ 520 a week – full-time minimum wage income – Orange County will restart the payroll. In October, when she worked more hours, one of her paychecks was garnished, she said, even though she didn’t have the paycheck to prove it. The county’s newest strategy is to get Felicitas to pay the $ 5,860.16 she owed about a decade ago. Her son told CalMatters that when he was 15 he spent a total of one year in the youth hall, once to steal a car and another to quarrel.

(CalMatters agreed to only identify Felicitas by her middle name to protect her son since his juvenile record is sealed.)

First, Felicitas paid what she could every month. An invoice sent by the county in December shows that it paid more than $ 1,000. But after losing a job, she soon stopped sending payments. Other needs were more pressing.

“I don’t understand why they want to charge me this amount when they know I don’t have the resources to pay them,” she said in Spanish.

State law requires counties to assess whether a person is able to pay before charging. Bryan Prieto, deputy parole officer for Orange County, said the county is conducting an “on a case by case basis” solvency and that families could challenge their financial assessment in court.

“I find it unfair and unfair that she has to pay for something that I did.”

-Felicitas son

But Felicitas only remembers that she was asked to sign papers that she did not understand.

This is common, according to Elizabeth Gonzalez, the lawyer at the Public Law Center, a non-profit organization in Orange County that offers free legal services to low-income residents.

“In our experience, there is generally no real conversation between the official and the family about their solvency,” said Gonzalez, who checked Felicitas’ debt.

Felicita’s son, who works at Community College while studying computer science, promised his mother that he would pay her back.

“I feel terrible that they take their wages and not mine. I feel very guilty,” he said. “I find it unfair and unfair that she has to pay for something that I did.”

Cases like Felicitas raise the question of whether it is financially viable to collect debts from parents who are unable to pay for the counties, as collection efforts are costly.

Prieto says Orange County youth fees are approximately $ 1.1 million annually. The probation authority “considers the collection program to be very successful” and the district’s collection costs exceed the costs of the collection efforts. However, he did not give specific figures.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner is not so sure. He asked probation officers to analyze whether the proceeds from the collections really offset the costs. The results could lead him to introduce a debt repayment measure.

“I am concerned that the most likely source of this money is from people who actually work, who own property, who do banking,” said Wagner. “Do I want to discourage jobs, property and banking to continue collecting these fees? The answer may be no. “

Over the past two years, San Diego County has raised $ 3.6 million from the $ 58.8 million youth fee that was on the books on January 1, 2018, according to the county’s communications director, Michael Workman , For every dollar raised in 2019, approximately 60 cents were spent on collection efforts, according to Workman.

Cox of the San Diego County Board said in an email that he was “ready to consider reviewing this year’s collection of these funds and discussing them further with my colleagues.”

Riverside, the third highest outstanding debt district, has only raised 3% of $ 15 million, said River Supreme Court Information Officer Marita Ford. The county has not provided an estimate of the cost of the collection.

A bill soon to be presented by Senator Maria Elena Durazo, a Los Angeles democrat, could wipe out all of the old youth fees.

Counties should not fund their programs “by collecting the debt of very poor people,” said Durazo. “Turn around and try to squeeze them when they have so little – squeeze them to get money that will help poor people – sounds like a very crazy, crazy strategy.”

Andrew Simmons flipped through the papers on his six children, including his son, whose stay in the juvenile jurisdiction cost Simmons and his wife nearly $ 14,000. (Lisa Hornak for CalMatters)

Simmons says he has no intention of voluntarily repaying the more than $ 13,000 he still owes to San Diego County, especially given the economic sacrifices he and his wife made for the adoption of six children.

“I would do it again because I really think these kids are better off than if they stayed in the system,” said Simmons. “I just might not tell the police officers if my child is at home or not.”

He hopes the district’s threat to raise wages remains just a threat, but he knows that he may not see any tax refunds for years.

“It will only be less money that we use for college funds, or I don’t know,” said Simmons. “You always have to pay an invoice.”

Jackie Botts is a reporter at CalMatters. This article is part of The California Divide, a newsroom collaboration that examines income inequality and economic survival in California.