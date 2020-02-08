It was a headache recently when the AIDS Healthcare Foundation submitted more than 1 million voter signatures aimed at fully controlling rents in front of Californians next fall, just two years after they rejected the same idea with a 20 percent majority.

In today’s politics, however, nobody seems to pay attention to what voters want: supporters of abortion control keep losing when trying to impose parent reporting requirements on teenage teenage girls seeking abortions. Bankruptcy judges and government regulators strive to keep irresponsible utilities and their monopolies alive when the public and many elected officials prefer to convert them to local cooperatives. And so on.

It was the same last year when lawmaker and governor Gavin Newsom passed what they billed as America’s toughest rental controls, just a year after voters decisively invalidated them.

Now comes the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which is seeking even stricter controls than voters rejected in 2018 or state law that went into effect on January 1.

The new law limits the rent increase to 5 percent per year, plus the local inflation rate in areas where there was previously no rent control, while the existing rent control laws apply in cities such as Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Glendale, San Francisco and Los Angeles others that have been controlled for years.

For what it is worth, these controls have nowhere ended the affordable housing crisis. Some of the most expensive rentals in America are in Santa Monica and San Francisco, both of which have been heavily controlled for decades.

These areas are also among the densest in California. In recent years, numerous new houses have been built to replace older, smaller ones. New buildings – usually younger than 15 years, but in some cities as early as 1978 – are exempt from rental price control under most city laws. Therefore, builders have to buy older buildings, vacate long-term tenants and build new units where they can calculate market interest rates that continue to rise.

The new state law should partially alleviate this and give tenants more stability by making it difficult to clear paid tenants, regardless of whether they are to build new units or just increase rents.

The main difference between the new law and the forthcoming election proposal is that the initiative would end the vacancy reduction practice, where a state law passed in the 1990s now allows rents to be increased to what the market does each time a unit is vacated has to carry. The proposal would keep rents at the same limits even if a tenant leaves.

This limitation, the California Apartment Association claims, could drive many landlords out of the rental business. This was one of their main arguments against Proposition 10’s defeat in 2018, and most voters apparently agreed.

But combating vacancies and lack of controls on newer buildings have made San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego the top 10 most expensive rental markets in America in the past 20 years.

So maybe it is justified to end vacancy control if it gives the millions of Californians who can’t afford to live where they want more living space. This means the real life affordability crisis: The average minimum wage worker would have to spend 92 hours just to pay the monthly rent for an average one-bedroom California apartment. The situation is narrower than in any other country.

But compared to the new controls that the state has already imposed on its voters’ wishes, the most important change to the new initiative would be minimal.

In a way, it is a form of turnout that believed it had decided in the last nationwide election.

Of course, as abortion activists and others can attest, California is never really a final decision. The population is too fluid, as millions of people enter and leave the state every decade to rule out rapid and significant changes in public preferences. This means that pension control is not the last issue that voters can vote on multiple times.

