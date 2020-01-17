California, 13 other states file a lawsuit to stop Trump's cuts in food stamp - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Fourteen states, including California, filed a lawsuit against the Trump government on Thursday to block a rule that would eliminate food stamps for an estimated 688,000 Americans.

“No one should choose between a hot meal and paying their rent,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Again, the Trump administration has not provided any legitimate evidence to justify decisions that have a real impact on the health and well-being of our residents.”

advertisement

The states plus Washington, D.C. and New York City claim that the Trump government has not followed the steps necessary to implement such a radical rule. It is the latest in a record of 65 lawsuits that Becerra has filed against the Trump government.

The new rule, which comes into force on April 1, requires adults without children to work at least 20 hours a week to receive food vouchers consistently. In California, that will initially affect around 400,000 Californians, or 11% of people currently receiving food stamps, according to the State Department of Social Services.

The social services and welfare departments of the provinces are trying to prepare for people who may lose their monthly messages from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known here as CalFresh. Meanwhile, state legislators are floating around possible solutions that could weaken the edge of federal spending cuts.

This is what you need to know about the cuts to the federal food stamp, the lawsuit, and how California is preparing.

What does the rule do exactly?

Under current federal law, able-bodied adults under the age of 50 with no dependent children must either work at least 20 hours a week or receive vocational training to receive food vouchers consistently. Otherwise they can only receive three months of the benefit every three years.

For ten years, states and provinces have imposed that limit by showing that the local labor market has made it difficult for people to find a job. All but six provinces in California – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo – have been canceled.

The new federal rule makes that distance much more elusive in most of the state. A city or province must have an unemployment rate of at least 6% to be eligible. California ended 2019 with unemployment in the entire state of just under 4%.

An estimated 40 Californian provinces would be subject to the 20-hour requirement from 1 April, while 18 central and northern provinces would initially be spared due to their higher unemployment rates.

Why did the Trump government do it?

When he announced the rule in December, US Agriculture Minister Sonny Perdue said it would restore the original purpose of food stamps: “self-sufficiency.”

“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not allowing it to become an infinite hand,” Perdue said in a statement.

But anti-poverty advocates reject the claim that food voucher limitation will encourage people to work more, citing evidence that food voucher requirements have failed in other places. The initial proposal led to more than 140,000 public responses, many of whom found the policy outdated and cruel.

The Trump government says the rule would shave $ 5.5 billion from the federal budget over a 5-year period. According to critics, every dollar of the food stamp translates into $ 1.54 in economic activity, according to calculations from the US Department of Agriculture.

Why do the states say it’s illegal?

The Advocates General say that the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that contains steps, including notification to the public and commenting periods, required to make new rules. The Trump administration has insufficiently assessed the impact of the rule, or how to mitigate its effects, claims the suit.

In addition, states claim that the rule defies a long-standing policy and the original purpose of the Work Requirements Act by eliminating the ability of states to decide whether childless adults should work in view of the local labor market situation.

“The rule unambiguously contradicts the intention of Congress to guarantee food security for low-income people and to allow states, which have a better understanding of their labor markets and economic conditions, to request exemptions and exemptions to use when local or individual circumstances justify lighting, “says the lawsuit.

Who would be most affected?

According to the Becerra office, more than 55,000 Californians are expected to lose the benefit in the first year, representing more than $ 100 million in lost benefits. The lawsuit claims that women and people of color are the most affected because they face higher work barriers.

National unemployment data shows who is potentially at risk. Black adults are nearly twice as likely as their white colleagues to work without work or part-time work, even if they prefer a full-time schedule. Hispanics, people without a high school diploma and adults under the age of 24 also face high unemployment.

Other groups at risk of losing their food stamps include homeless people, veterans, people who have recently been released from prison or prison, and former foster youth, according to Jessica Bartholow, a policy lawyer at the Western Center on Law and Poverty.

For some, proof of working 20 hours a week can become a roadblock.

“They will have to take many obstacles to verify their suitability,” Bartholow said. “Many people do not work in places that regularly provide a printed timesheet.”

What about other cuts in food stamps?

This is the first of three Trump proposals to cut food stamps. They are all part of a broader policy aimed at reducing the social safety net of the country.

Another proposal for a food stamp would limit the ability of states to increase the eligibility limit on income and assets, as California did. The other would set a national standard for deducting the costs of utilities from a household budget to determine whether food is eligible.

If all three rules come into effect, an estimated 3.7 million Americans, including about 625,700 Californians, would lose food stamps, according to a study by the Urban Institute.

How does the state prepare for the rule?

State and district officials reach all recipients who fall under the new requirements, alert them to the change and participate as much as possible in local employment and training programs. Affected adults can maintain their CalFresh benefits through these programs.

Santa Clara County got a head start. Although it lost its cancellation at the end of 2018, the Social Services Agency used bank-related exceptions to prevent anyone from having to cut someone off food stamps. In the meantime, the agency has registered hundreds of employment programs. But the work that still needs to be done is still daunting: more than 600 residents can lose CalFresh this year if they don’t go to work.

Deputy Director Angela Shing says she is worried that the various federal proposals to cut food stamps are causing people to lose confidence in her office.

“I want people to make sure that when they need it, they come to the office and we are here to serve,” Shing said. “And I fear that many of these new rules and changes that come out have a negative impact on our ability to do that.”

What else could the state do?

State legislators and governor’s advisers examine ways in which the state can deliver a patch if the rule survives the courtroom.

For the first few months, the state plans to protect people against the new demands by using a backlog of months of exceptions to the work requirement that the state has done. Under the new rule, those exemptions will disappear in the fall.

One solution is to use state funds to provide food stamps. That is the idea behind a bill that was introduced last year by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, an Oakland democrat.

That can be pricey. The state estimates that it could lose as much as $ 400 million in federal funding for CalFresh if all three proposed food stamp rules come into force.

“The state is unable to directly supplement federal contributions by writing a check of $ 400 million,” Gavin Newsom said last week. But, he added, his administration is investigating ways to “significantly minimize” those costs. He said he had put $ 20 million for food banks in his proposed budget as a “placeholder.”

What’s next?

All eyes will be on the courts. What are the chances that the state’s lawsuit will pause cuts in food stamps? Hard to say, but it’s been done before.

In October, the “public prosecutor” rule of the Trump government was discontinued just days before it came into effect, after California and other states filed a lawsuit on similar grounds. That rule, which is still going through the courts, would make it more difficult for legal immigrants to get green cards if they use, or are likely to be expected to use, government support.

Jackie Botts is a reporter at CalMatters. This article is part of The California Divide, a collaboration between editors to investigate income inequality and economic survival in California.

advertisement