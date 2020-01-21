Caledonian Games a drawcard for Waimate

advertisement

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Ayden McMaster-Wright, 5, with Waimate Caledonian Games treasurer Bernie Blackgrove and Mylee McMaster-Wright, 7, looking forward to the popular gumboot pitch during this weekend’s event.

Waimate organizes the 144th annual Caledonian Games on Saturday with a range of activities, including the popular gumboot throw and the quirky caber throw.

Waimate Caledonian Society treasurer Bernie Blackgrove said there were more than 200 events scheduled in what she described as a family-friendly community tournament.

That included 108 athletics events for children, 24 Highland dance events, 10 solo bagpipe events, 34 track cycling events, 18 athletics events for men and women, 12 roadster cycling events for children, 20 skating events, a 5 kilometer running competition, heavy ball throw and caber throw.

The caber throw – a traditional Scottish athletic event – means that participants throw a large tapered pole in a nod to Scottish origins.

When throwing the gumboot, competitors must throw the longest gumboot.

Blackgrove said access to the event is free.

“We are the longest running Caledonian Games in New Zealand,” she said.

Ayden McMaster-Wright, 5, is practicing long jump for this weekend’s Waimate Caledonian Games.

“There is a great social involvement and a lot of support from local companies.”

Victoria Park organizes the games, with athletics for children (from 5 to 14 years) starting at 9:30 AM.

“These events include 60-meter and 100-meter running competitions, long jumps, shot put or tennis ball throws for children under 7 and, of course, the popular gumboot throw,” she said.

“Last year we had nearly 120 children who came in that day.”

The children’s athletics are followed by Highland dance at 10 am.

“The Highland dance brings a Celtic touch to the day, with a high number of entries expected again this year, the competition will be tough and very entertaining throughout the day.”

The cycling and skating events start at 10.30 a.m., then the 5 km run from 12 a.m., 1 p.m. for senior athletics and 1.30 p.m. for piping.

In 2017, access was made free in the hope that families and local residents would support the event.

Blackgrove said it was a treat, with the number increasing by at least “a few hundred” compared to 2016.

“Community support was great.”

If it is wet, the event will be held on Sunday, January 26.

