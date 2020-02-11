Caleb Landry Jones – known for his roles in “Get Out”, “Twin Peaks: The Return”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing”, “Missouri” and “The Dead Don’t Die” – has announced his debut album. The Mutterstein was released on May 1st via Sacred Bones. Check out the psychedelic image for Jones’ leading single “Flag Day / The Mother Stone”, along with the LP art and track list.

Jones wrote The Mother Stone after a breakup. “I started writing record after record because I didn’t know what to do with myself,” he said in a press release. “It was a good way to heal. And it felt like it had to happen all the time once I started doing it. “

The mother stone came together after Jones met filmmaker Jim Jarmusch. “I was a big fan of his work,” says Jones. “Instead of wanting to talk, I thought I was going to write him a piece that kind of lets him know who I am.”

Jarmusch liked Jones’ music and then connected the actor to Sacred Bones label boss Caleb Braaten. “I had no idea what an amazing and unusual musician Caleb Landry Jones was until he gave me some of his music to listen to two years ago,” said Jarmusch. “Oh man, I don’t even know how to describe it! But I asked Caleb if we could make it to Caleb Braaten at Sacred Bones. And now, thanks to these two calebs, it is being delivered to the world – a strange and wonderful gift! “

The mother stone:

01 Flag Day / The Mother Stone

02 you are so wonderful

03 I’m digging your dog

04 Katya

05 Everything I am in you / The big worm

06 No, where is, where nothing has died

07 Lick the days

08 For the longest time

09 The Hodge-Podge Porridge Poke

10 I want to love you

11 I’m the big one

12 lullaby

13 no where is where nothing has died (a wonderful pain)

14 Thanks for staying

15 Little Planet Pig