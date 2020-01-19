Caldwell wants to replace four starters on the offensive

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

Jackson Carman (79) has anchored the left side of Clemson’s line of attack.

Clemson Offensive Line Coach

Robbie Caldwell has a big job in the spring when he starts replacing four experienced starters and a key reserve on the line.

The start center Sean Pollard, the right guard Gage Cervenka, the left guard John Simpson and the right Tackle Tremayne Anchrum and the reserve Chandler Reeves are over. The quintet took a total of 3,265 snapshots last season.

Jackson Carman is back and Matt Bockhorst, who almost scored the first goal at 421. Blake Vinson (34 snapshots before knee surgery), Will Putnam, Cade Stewart and Jordan McFadden join to form the core of the next annual offensive line. This group took a total of 2,051 snapshots in the 2019 season.

Caldwell said he will miss seniors, but is also looking forward to the challenge of rebuilding the line.

“It is a double-edged sword. I will miss them because of the people who they are and the personalities they have. I just love her, ”said Caldwell. “When Tremayne speaks Anchrum, it’s like an adult speaking to the media. They listen and have bought and done things. Gage Cervenka can play anywhere in the middle, Sean Pollard can play any position and they are just very, very solid and very versatile. And then, like my wife says, John Simpson has the cutest smile of anyone you want to meet. Of course, Chandler Reeves enters the business world and becomes engaged to get married, so we’re looking forward to him. A very good group. “

Caldwell said he thought Vinson was ready to go.

“Blake has had a knee operation and he’s fine. He started running when we were in Arizona, ”said Caldwell. “That was his first race on the ground. Of course he ran in the water. He looks good when he bends and moves, and he’s gotten bigger and bigger. He worked on his torso, of course, while his legs were down. So far it has been very productive. We wish we had gotten him to play this year. Hopefully. he’ll be ready and maybe he’ll have another year down the line and that would be really good for us. “

Stewart gets the first crack in the middle.

“Cade Stewart did very well there. He’s one of those who know what’s going on wherever you need him. I’m looking forward to him, ”said Caldwell. “He is very, very powerful. What I have to bring him closer to is the attention to detail, especially in the middle position, he has to steer the traffic and things like that. I really see him in a big, big year. “

Freshman Will Putnam earned the season last season, getting 192 snaps in 11 games.

“Will was with me all year round. We only had 10 people, so we filled in a seat and made a lot of progress, ”said Caldwell. “He has played about 200 plays this year. It was really good for him because the graduation is getting scarcer so hopefully having an experienced man will be of great help. He loves the weight room and has become very strong. I think I saw where he now weighs 294 pounds, and he adjusts and adds some weight. It is really good weight because his body fat has decreased and his strength has increased. “

*Later this week we will take a look at the red shirts and the newcomers arriving.

