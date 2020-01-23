Caitlyn Jenner invites Meghan Markle to dinner in California

advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner is a big fan of Meghan Markle and Prince HarryRadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that it is secretly making plans to meet the couple in California shortly.

“She wants to expand her social network in 2020 and has very ambitious plans that are in line with Meghan and Harry’s own charities,” an insider revealed.

Cait, 70, and her 23-year-old friend, Sophia Hutchins“Send the message to the Sussex people that they like to have dinner and brainstorm to get together as soon as they move to North America,” the insider said.

“Besides,” the source added, “they would like to get to know them socially.”

Radar reported that 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan had blinded his family when they dropped the bomb, which left their royal duties and moved to North America for part of the year.

Unfortunately, the two of them are not all sad when they leave.

Prince William, 37 and Kate Middleton, 38, are “so happy that Meghan left,” a source said, noting that they “are celebrating with certainty.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be thrilled to be rid of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Caitlyn is more than happy to welcome the exiled couple with open arms.

And the former Suits Actress could just follow Caitlyn’s invitation to collaborate – or at least become friends.

“It’s not as unlikely as it seems,” the source said, explaining that Meghan is a big Cait fan, and watched her “from start to finish” when she recently appeared on the British reality show I’m a celebrity … get me out of here!

