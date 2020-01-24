Cage The Elephant invite Iggy Pop to play on 'Broken Boy'

advertisement

One thing that is guaranteed to get us going for the weekend? Two of our favorite artists merge into one unstoppable force. Fortunately, Cage The Elephant and Iggy Pop help us and bring “Broken Boy” to our Track of the Day.

Cage The Elephant share a new version of their song “Broken Boy” with Iggy Pop, who delivers his somber tones to bring this track to eleven. The song sees the godfather of the punk singing a verse and adding backing vocals to the opening track of the band’s newest record, Social Cues.

Frontman Matt Shultz said of his adoration of Iggy: “He is such a pioneer in so many areas: lyrical, cultural, poetic, visual, musical and stylistic. Only a few times in your life you have the opportunity to have a moment with a visionary and to share beautiful people as they are. ”

Schultz continues: “Thankful and overwhelming to have experienced and witnessed not only his creativity, but also his friendliness, humility and humanity at first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love. ”

Iggy Pop said of his collaboration with the band: “Cage is a super high energy outfit that lives the rock dream. I was one of the boys for a few minutes. Sounds pretty bad to me. ”

A match in heaven in which Cage provides crash, bang and iggy pop (as so often), which flies with the wallop of all wallops. It’s a juggernaut of a track that cuts through the fog of the week and provides a clear proto-punk path that everyone can follow.

Listen to Cage The Elephant and Iggy Pop’s new version of “Broken Boy”:

Remarks

