Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Bournvita cocoa drink maker, recently rewarded the top three winners of the first Bourn Factor Talent Hunt competition. The winners were announced at a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in Lagos. Mona School from Sapele, Delta State won the top prize of N3 million. The Difference Academy from Ile Ife, State of Osun, won N2 million for second place, while Faith Heritage Gold School from Abeokuta, State of Ogun, received N1 million for third place.

During the unveiling of the winners, the general manager, Oyeyimika Adeboye The company appreciates the federal government’s efforts to secure youth development in Nigeria. In this context, she said that Bournvita, as a cult brand, is committed to supporting government through initiatives such as the Bourn Factor Talent Hunt.

“Part of our value in Cadbury is loving our consumers and our brands,” added Adeboye. “As a company, we not only strive to make money with our communities, we also support the people in the communities as people to grow and develop. The idea of ​​Bourn Factor came about when we thought about how we could pay back those who buy our products, and especially our younger children. Looking at the population of Nigeria, over 60-65% of the population are under the age of 14, and this is a large catchment area for our company. We want to make sure that we touch the lives of these children and feed them for the future. “

Adeboye added: “We are proud of where we are today and for me it is the beginning of a journey. We hope that in the near future we can develop further ideas that will contact our consumers. For our CSR, we work with Helen Keller International (HKI) who helps us touch our communities in a way that is transparent and does not distract our business. We agree that the future of our nation is in the hands of our children. So if we continue to raise money from parents and do nothing beyond that, we may not be helping children in our communities. Essentially, we will continue to do this across the company, while congratulating the schools that won this time. We look forward to more schools that will win in our subsequent editions and to many more children who will be touched by our Bournvita brand. “

On behalf of the winners, the head of administration at Mona School, Ejiro Akinyomi Schools are happy to be associated with Bourn Factor because the competition has given them the opportunity to discover the talent in their stations.

“When our parent’s representative told us about the Bourn Factor competition, the school administration reviewed the proposal and decided to test it,” said Akinyomi. “We produced branded t-shirts for the children for the competition. Although some of our parents were skeptical of the process, we finally teamed up with the children to convince their parents. Today we are the first award winner and are very happy. “

In her remarks, the Senior Category Manager, Cocoa Beverage, West Africa, Ifeoma Chuks-Adizuesaid the brand appreciates the collaboration of the administration of the participating schools, particularly to give the children the time needed to complete the competition process.

“Cadbury Bournvita is enriched with 17 essential vitamins and minerals to provide children with the nutrition they need to meet the daily challenges they face in achieving their dreams,” said Chuks-Adizue. “Cadbury Bournvita believes there is a seed of greatness in every child that is manifested through academic ability or other unique gifts and talents. Cadbury Bournvita has chosen to reaffirm this belief and provide a platform for children to show some of the unique gifts and talents they have and the opportunity to win fantastic prizes for their schools.

“We thank the schools that took part in this competition for giving their students the opportunity to share their unique talents and introduce them to the world. Around 183 schools took part in the competition in 2019 and submitted over 800,000 packages and containers. We finally narrowed down to the top 10 schools and by December 2019, five schools had made it to audition live. The final selection was based on the video clips that were shared and the talents that the children showed. Today we celebrate the last three. These winners are millions of Nigerian children who are ready to contribute their quota to Nigeria’s growth when the opportunity arises. “

“The main purpose of this competition is not only to showcase talent, but also to consolidate and build sustainable communities across Nigeria. For example, we encouraged the winners to adopt orphanages in their area, where they can give something back to children in these orphanages and make them happy. We can really learn a lot from these children because their ideas were fantastic. “

