Boris Johnson shuffled his cabinet today after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Rishi Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer and added a number of other new faces to the inner circle.

While Prime Minister Sajid Javid wanted to reappoint, the now ex-Chancellor said he “had no choice but to resign”.

Mr. Javid told reporters outside of his home that he was asked to replace all of his political advisors to stay in the role.

Others who have been sacked include Esther McVey, former housing minister, and Andrea Leadsom, former business secretary.

Sajid Javid has left the cabinet

(Image: Getty Images)

Julian Smith, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, was the first to leave, causing his supporters to share a lot of fear online.

Matt Hancock will continue to serve as Health Minister, as will Dominic Raab as Foreign Minister and Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

Michael Gove served as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet, while Jacob Rees-Mogg maintained his position as Commons Leader.

Oliver Dowden has been appointed Culture Secretary and will replace Baroness Nicky Morgan. Suella Braverman has been promoted to Attorney General and replaces Geoffrey Cox.

The main changes began to unfold on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and the dates are still ongoing.

Confirmed cabinet

Dominic Raab – Foreign Minister

Michael Gove – Chancellor of the Duchy by Lancaster and cabinet minister

Priti Patel – home secretary

Rishi Sunak – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street

(Image: PA)

Alok Sharma – Economic Secretary and Minister for the upcoming COP26 climate conference

Matt Hancock – Minister of Health

Ben Wallace – Minister of Defense

Robert Buckland – Minister of Justice

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – International Development Minister

Liz Truss – International Trade Secretary and President of the Trade Committee and Minister for Women and Equality

Oliver Dowden – Secretary of Culture

Baroness Evans from Bowes Park – Leader of the House of Lords

Therese Coffey – Labor and pension secretary

Suella Braverman – Attorney General

Gavin Williamson – Education Minister

Grant Shapps – Minister of transport

Robert Jenrick – Secretary for Housing, Municipalities and Local Government

George Eustice – Environment Minister

Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland Secretary

Simon Hart – Secretary of State for Wales

Alister Jack – State Secretary for Scotland

Stephen Barclay – Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance

Amanda Milling

(Image: Getty Images)

Amanda Milling – Chairman of the Conservative Party

Kwasi Kwarteng – Minister for the Economy, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Other appointed ministers

Jacob Rees-Mogg – Commons leader

Penny Mordaunt – Paymaster General

Christopher Pincher – Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Municipalities and Local Government

Andrew Stephenson – Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport

James Cleverly – common Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development

Those who have been released

Julian Smith – Northern Ireland Secretary

Andrea Leadsom – business secretary

Theresa Villiers – Environment Minister

Geoffrey Cox – Attorney General

Esther McVey – Minister of Housing

Chris Skidmore – University minister

Nus Ghani – Minister of transport

George Freeman – Minister of transport

Andrew Murrison – Foreign Minister

Those who have resigned

Sajid Javid – Chancellor

Nicky Morgan – Secretary of Culture