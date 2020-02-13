Boris Johnson shuffled his cabinet today after Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Rishi Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer and added a number of other new faces to the inner circle.
While Prime Minister Sajid Javid wanted to reappoint, the now ex-Chancellor said he “had no choice but to resign”.
Mr. Javid told reporters outside of his home that he was asked to replace all of his political advisors to stay in the role.
Others who have been sacked include Esther McVey, former housing minister, and Andrea Leadsom, former business secretary.
Sajid Javid has left the cabinet
(Image: Getty Images)
Julian Smith, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, was the first to leave, causing his supporters to share a lot of fear online.
Matt Hancock will continue to serve as Health Minister, as will Dominic Raab as Foreign Minister and Priti Patel as Home Secretary.
Michael Gove served as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet, while Jacob Rees-Mogg maintained his position as Commons Leader.
Oliver Dowden has been appointed Culture Secretary and will replace Baroness Nicky Morgan. Suella Braverman has been promoted to Attorney General and replaces Geoffrey Cox.
The main changes began to unfold on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and the dates are still ongoing.
Confirmed cabinet
Dominic Raab – Foreign Minister
Michael Gove – Chancellor of the Duchy by Lancaster and cabinet minister
Priti Patel – home secretary
Rishi Sunak – Chancellor of the Exchequer
Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street
(Image: PA)
Alok Sharma – Economic Secretary and Minister for the upcoming COP26 climate conference
Matt Hancock – Minister of Health
Ben Wallace – Minister of Defense
Robert Buckland – Minister of Justice
Anne-Marie Trevelyan – International Development Minister
Liz Truss – International Trade Secretary and President of the Trade Committee and Minister for Women and Equality
Oliver Dowden – Secretary of Culture
Baroness Evans from Bowes Park – Leader of the House of Lords
Therese Coffey – Labor and pension secretary
Suella Braverman – Attorney General
Gavin Williamson – Education Minister
Grant Shapps – Minister of transport
Robert Jenrick – Secretary for Housing, Municipalities and Local Government
George Eustice – Environment Minister
Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland Secretary
Simon Hart – Secretary of State for Wales
Alister Jack – State Secretary for Scotland
Stephen Barclay – Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance
Amanda Milling
(Image: Getty Images)
Amanda Milling – Chairman of the Conservative Party
Kwasi Kwarteng – Minister for the Economy, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Other appointed ministers
Jacob Rees-Mogg – Commons leader
Penny Mordaunt – Paymaster General
Christopher Pincher – Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Municipalities and Local Government
Andrew Stephenson – Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport
James Cleverly – common Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
Those who have been released
Julian Smith – Northern Ireland Secretary
Andrea Leadsom – business secretary
Theresa Villiers – Environment Minister
Geoffrey Cox – Attorney General
Esther McVey – Minister of Housing
Chris Skidmore – University minister
Nus Ghani – Minister of transport
George Freeman – Minister of transport
Andrew Murrison – Foreign Minister
Those who have resigned
Sajid Javid – Chancellor
Nicky Morgan – Secretary of Culture