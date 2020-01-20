advertisement

The government of Tamil Nadu gave a nod on Monday for half a dozen industrial projects that would bring major investments to the state.

The declarations were issued at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the secretariat.

Investments in, among others, the oil and electric vehicle sectors are likely to be made in Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram and some other districts.

According to official sources, the government has also discussed the incentives to be offered to the companies involved. The sources added that the decisions made during Monday’s cabinet meeting would soon be announced by the Chief Minister.

