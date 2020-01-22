advertisement

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday an agreement on bilateral legal and criminal cooperation to be sealed during President Jair Bolsonaro’s forthcoming visit to Brazil.

President Bolsonaro will arrive here Friday to be the main guest at the celebration of Republic Day.

“The agreement aims to improve the effectiveness of both the countries in investigating and prosecuting crime through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters,” a government news release said. It is also expected that it will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

In addition to this agreement, three other pacts relating to mineral and mining research, children’s behavior and energy cooperation have also been approved by the government.

The MoU in the energy sector will enable joint exploration in the petroleum and natural gas segment. “Under the MoU, both parties will work to establish cooperation on E&P initiatives in Brazil and India, research and development in this sector, research on cooperation in liquefied natural gas projects in Brazil, India and third countries”, according to the press release.

