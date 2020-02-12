in the NEON‘S The cottage, at the latest from Veronika Franz and Severin FialaThe icy conditions in a remote location capture his characters for the penetrating horror. For mercy (Riley Keogh) and her future stepchildren Aidan (Yes, every Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) cannot escape the bizarre and frightening events in their secluded cabin, thanks in large part to the winter conditions. It gives the procedure bonefree claustrophobia, which horror films can do so well in remote locations. The location is critical to any film, but horror films in distant, remote areas bring new levels of survival. In addition, they explore the physical and psychological isolation that brings a remote environment with terrifying details.

The concept of remote location set horror brings titles like The thing, the extraterrestrial Franchise or even submerged make a difference. These larger productions bring a claustrophobic mood to their harrowing monster encounters because their escape routes are limited, which increases terror. The men at the Antarctic research station in The Thing would not survive long outside their temperature-controlled station thanks to a brutal landscape that keeps them trapped with the changing shape-changing creature. Carpenter used the claustrophobic environment as the basis for dealing with paranoia. Films like Alien and Underwater use the widest areas of space and the deep sea to test their characters’ survivability, places where oxygen is an extremely precious commodity.

Films like The descent. As above, so below. The hills have eyes, and sweetheart Use the remote settings a little less extreme and more recognizable. The descent and as above, so below make the claustrophobic mood palpable for the speleologists who are in a cave and can only go forward. The danger of terrible falls or bone-breaking disasters threatens these potential victims long before the supernatural elements come into play. The Hills Have Eyes, original or remake, sees his family trapped in the middle of the desert with no help in sight. Broken vehicles, lack of cell reception and unfriendly terrain make them all vulnerable to attacks by a disturbed and monstrous group of murderers. Sweetheart takes a classic remote island setting and turns it into a supernatural nightmare. Finding food and shelter is not enough, but Jenn also has to survive a creature’s nocturnal attacks. Everything alone.

Perhaps most similar to The Lodge, horror films like The glow. misery, and Session 9 Take lonely, isolated places and turn them into harrowing internal battles against psychological anxieties. The Torrance family at The Shining is locked up in the Overlook Hotel to take care of it in the harsh winter months. She sees the job as an opportunity to rebuild her life after alcoholism derails almost everything. But the isolation that winter brings leaves Jack Torrance vulnerable to the evils of the hotel. After a car accident caused by a snowstorm, Paul Sheldon is bedridden and cannot defend himself against an obsessed and crazy fan in Misery. Session 9 avoids snow and ice in favor of a dark, scary abandoned psychiatric clinic. The men who have been hired to remove asbestos are not traditionally isolated, but if they spend the night alone with the remains of their dirty past, they will find a way to sneak into their psyche with devastating consequences.

Like horror movies cube. Pontypool, and Frozen Take isolated attitudes and blur psychological horror with physical as they uncover the secrets of what’s beyond your character’s current locations. Fear is about the unknown as well as the immediate present. It’s also about the length that these characters are ready to survive their trials. Similar, A dark song sees his protagonist in a self-imposed exile in a rural, isolated house with an occult stranger to complete a month-long ritual. The punishment of the ceremony is exacerbated by the creepy entities that appear to be entering their world.

Distant places enable unique horror experiences, but they layer fear in a complex way. The trapped feeling of not being able to escape from an isolated environment quickly triggers panic. No flight is available in these combat or flight situations. Tough conditions and brutal elements prove to be as dangerous as the monsters, ghouls and ghosts. Survival is about mental toughness as well as fighting physical enemies. The term “cabin fever” describes the claustrophobic terror that an isolated environment can bring. In other words, the terror is everywhere; It pervades every aspect of horror films made in distant locations.

The horrors in The Lodge’s cool, secluded cabin can now be unlocked in theaters as it spreads to more locations this weekend and February 21st.