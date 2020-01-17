CAA withdrawal, Punjab calls for Center in House resolution

advertisement

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution and urged the central government to repeal the controversial citizenship law (amendment) (CAA).

The resolution was tabled on the second day of the special session of the House by parliamentary minister Brahm Mohindra.

While the main opposition, the Aam Aadmi party, supported the resolution, the Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the resolution. However, it claimed that Muslims should be included in the CAA to grant citizenship. The members added that the party was against any movement to introduce a national register of citizens (NRC).

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLAs Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains also supported the resolution.

Social structure disturbed: Amarinder

Prime Minister Amarinder Singh said the entire country witnessed resentment against the CAA, educational institutions are calming because the social fabric was disrupted. “The Congress has taken a position on the CAA and we are opposed to it … those who are trying to implement the CAA are destroying the traditional structure of our country for political gain. They should be ashamed of themselves, “he said, adding that the subsequent census process in the state would be conducted the old way.

Finance minister and senior congress leader Manpreet Badal said that granting citizenship under the CAA should not be based on religion, which was against the basic characteristic of the constitution. “Why does the CAA not have the ability to give citizenship to people from Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Burma (Myanmar)? , “he joked.” The CAA will create division among people from Punjab, “he said.

Former minister and Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said the Shiromani Akali Dal was against the NRC and such a movement would be against it.

Opposition leader Harpal Cheema said the resolution presented in the House should also include the CAA being challenged at the Supreme Court.

The resolution said:

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, adopted by parliament, has caused national anxiety and social unrest with widespread protests throughout the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which was peaceful and covered all segments of our society. The CAA tries to destroy the very secular fabric on which the Indian constitution is based. It is divided and stands for everything that is opposed to a free and fair democracy that must anchor equality for everyone.

“The CAA is aimed at distinguishing illegal migrants on the basis of religion, which is not permitted under the constitution. It is also contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality and equal protection of the law for all persons. CAA provides for citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014, but not to members of the Muslim community and others such as Jews.

“The ideology behind the CAA is therefore inherently discriminatory and far from being a humanitarian measure. In the context of these facts, it is clear that the CAA violates the secular identity of India, which is the basic characteristic of our constitution; therefore, the House decides to urge the government of India to withdraw the CAA to prevent any form of religious discrimination when granting citizenship and to make all religious groups in India equal to the law.

“Given concerns about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is a prelude to the NRC designed to deprive part of the citizenship of India and implement CAA, this resolves Parliament further stated that the central government should change the forms documentation associated with the NPR in order to dispel such fears in people’s minds and only then to list them under the NPR. “

