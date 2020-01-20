CAA protest: opposition is pushing women to harm India, says Yogi Adityanath

advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath addressed other parties about their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accused them of submitting to negative propaganda to harm the country’s image by “pushing women forward” .

Although Mr Adityanath did not refer to an incident or event, his remarks come at a time when women are holding sit-ins against the CAA and the proposed national national register of citizens in Delhi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. In Lucknow and Prayagraj, both in Uttar Pradesh, protesters, most women, have accused the police of non-cooperation and hostility.

Mr. Adityanath set up a demonstration in support of the CAA in Gorakhpur on Sunday and used the allegory of the unmasking of Draupadi, a character in the epic Mahabharata, to blame the opposition for trying to image the country worldwide. ” slander ‘.

advertisement

“The act of the opposition is like the” cheer haran “.” Rashtre ke cheer haran jaisa hai “(it’s like undressing the nation),” said Mr. Adityanath.

He accused the opposition of trying to “spoil the atmosphere” in the country through “propaganda” against the country and “pushing women forward”.

“Send postcards to PM”

Mr. Adityanath urged supporters of the new law to ‘not be silent’ and to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom they supported the CAA.

The chief minister claimed that the opposition was trying to “mislead people” against the CAA and that the protests against the amended law were part of a “conspiracy” to defame India by those who wanted to hamper the growth of “New India.” “

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement