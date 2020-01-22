advertisement

The Supreme Court on January 22 made it clear that it will not allow a stay on the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) without hearing the Center and said it could refer means that contest the validity of the law to a larger constitution bank.

A Bench led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde hears a batch of 144 resources that challenge the validity of CAA, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, who appeared before the Center, told the Bench that the government has received copies of approximately 60 resources from the 144 petitions.

He said it wanted to have time to respond to pleadings that were not served. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the Bench to postpone the operation of CAA and provisionally postpone the exercise of the National Register (NPR).

The bank, which also includes Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said it will hear the petitions concerning Assam and Tripura separately because the problem with the CAA is different in these two states than in the rest of the country. It also said that Uttar Pradesh cases, which continue to implement CAA without formulating any rules, can be dealt with separately.

The court said it would not allow a stay at CAA without hearing from the Center.

The CAA wants to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to Pakistan from or from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind agreed to citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, making it a law.

The IUML has argued in its plea that CAA violates the fundamental right to equality and intends to grant citizenship to some of the illegal immigrants through an exclusion based on religion.

The plea by Mr Ramesh said that the law is a “brutal attack” on fundamental fundamental rights, as provided for in the constitution, and treats “equal and unequal”.

Several petitions have been submitted in which the constitutional validity of the CAA is disputed, including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Various other applicants include the Islamic body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, lawyer M.L. Sharma and law students.

