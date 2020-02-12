BJP chairman Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a representative for the construction of 200 tmcft reservoirs in Rayalaseema.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy protested outside the city’s irrigation office on Wednesday and asked to build irrigation projects for the region affected by drought.

Gundrevula Reservoir

The BJP chairman indicated that water is being added after the district has no storage capacity. He urged the government to start building the Gundrevula reservoir and increase its capacity. “Gundrevula must have 50 tmcft capacity instead of the proposed 20 tmcft,” he said.

Regarding the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karanataka, Reddy said that the dam’s capacity needs to be increased to solve the problems of the three states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

“Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme must be dedicated to Rayalaseema. Half of the Handri-Neeva irrigation system must be dedicated to HNSS channels and the other half to KC channels, ”he added.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy claimed that there was enough water in the Tungabhadra River and added that the water had to be assigned to Rayalaseema to ensure that the region’s farmers did not suffer.

