By curbing left-wing activists from entering the West Bank, Bennett cynically uses the army for his policies - Israel News

Saturday’s decision to issue an injunction against radical left-wing activists is likely the responsibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is the one who has appointed Naftali Bennett – undoubtedly a talented man – to the role of Minister of Defense in a transitional government between the second and third elections in Israel within a year.

Netanyahu is also the one who threatened to release Bennett from the Department of Defense last week if he doesn’t respond to his pressure to band up with Likud parties ahead of the March 2 elections. If the Prime Minister regards a ministry that is responsible for people’s lives as a political instrument, you cannot blame his Minister for acting in a similar way.

Since becoming Defense Secretary in November, Bennett, who knows he has time, has been acting like a maniac. His office publishes a statement every few days highlighting his efforts. It’s not just about threats to take revenge on the Palestinians in Gaza (threats that don’t seem to have impressed Islamic Jihad) or a plan to get Iranian troops out of Syria. He strives to please potential voters as the head of the Hayamin Hehadash party – and the chief among them are the Jewish settlers.

Fast pace, short meetings

Here is an incomplete list of steps the Defense Secretary has announced in recent months: delaying the return of terrorist bodies to their families; Arrest of civilians illegally entering Gaza as “illegal fighters”; declare that it will establish nature reserves in the West Bank where the presence of Palestinians will be limited; Use of the army in his campaign to take over area C in the West Bank; and appointing a consultant whose primary role is to organize these efforts.

The General Staff is struggling to keep up with a Secretary of Defense who appears to be up there. Many of the decisions are based on brief meetings without planning the basics. However, it should be noted that Bennett sometimes also surprises by signaling that he can take a different route. He expressed his support for easing the strip’s financial restrictions. last week he allowed buildings to be evacuated from a radical settlers outpost near Yitzhar in the West Bank.

But he broke all records, at least for the moment, Saturday night, in his office’s detailed statement. Bennett has instructed the Army Command, Shin Bet Security Service, and the police to issue injunctions against left-wing activists and banish them from the West Bank.

Bennett specifically targets the arrested left-wing activist and Haaretz employee Jonathan Pollak, saying his move is aimed at balancing out the steps against the right that have damaged Palestinian property (so-called price tag attacks). He has instructed security forces to act rigorously to dispel leftist protests in the West Bank. Bennett concluded by saying that “the party is over.”

Left-wing activist Jonathan Pollak behind bars in a police vehicle, January 7, 2020. Oren Ben Hakoon

The Minister’s political games

But the party is just beginning in his office. To what extent does Bennett violate common rules? First, the Defense Institute had never issued a warrant for political reasons, as Bennett is currently presenting – a balanced enforcement between the radical right and the radical left. Second, he orders a personal arrest warrant against Pollak, although he has failed to convince the Shin Bet that there is evidence that the journalist is dangerous.

Shin Bet’s department, which deals with Jewish suspects, has not contested the minister’s political games. it was said that there was no such evidence and that the police could arrest Pollak if he violently protested.

Third, and this may be the most important part for military chief Aviv Kochavi, Bennett pretends to be the direct superior of the commander-in-chief (and thus the state representative on the ground), Nadav Padan. In practice, the minister must coordinate this step with Chief of Staff Kochavi and inform him of his intentions.

Fourth, ordering to be tough on anarchists is also a procedural violation and could be dangerous. Dealing with protests should depend on how they develop on the ground. But what will Bennett do if a border policeman interprets this instruction as the green light to fire rubber bullets at Israeli demonstrators and take someone out of their sight?

The statement leaves you in doubt as to whether the Secretary of Defense has considered the political, legal, and operational implications of his decisions. The Eternal Janitorial Government of Netanyahu remains dangerously close to the Palestinian Territories. It risks increasing tensions with the International Criminal Court in The Hague by highlighting measures in area C and considering a proposal to annex the Jordan Valley.

This last statement is not an election campaign trick. At the other end of these punishments is an army that must maintain its position and continue to act according to the rules. Bennett makes obvious political use of the army while completely ignoring the chain of command and publicly transgressing the chief of staff.

Kochavi has been very careful, perhaps even too careful, in his relations with the politicians above him. The events on Saturday evening are a sign that it is time to say to the Secretary of Defense: enough is enough.

