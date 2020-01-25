Buyers love these premium Madewell high-rise skinny jeans

advertisement

Like our favorite shoes, coats, bags and make-ups, denim also goes through seasonal trends. Regardless of whether we are all looking for the next mom jeans, the next jumpsuit or the (eek!) Low-rise pair, the jeans have undergone a total style revolution season after season. Despite the onslaught of trends (and we expect much more to come as temperatures rise and we feel like showing our ankles again), there are certain styles that we will never let out of our hearts and cupboards , From great black jeans that go with everything to sturdy white ones, we can’t wait to wear sandals in summer. Certain cuts and styles simply go beyond trends and times.

Shop with us: Obsessed! Buyers say these denim leggings are more classic than real jeans

The most iconic style? A slim, really blue pair of waisted skinnies. Fortunately, we only found it (and the reviewers found it too!)

Check out Madewell’s 10-inch skinny jeans at Nordstrom for just $ 128 while all sizes are still in stock!

When we first spotted Madewell’s 10-inch skinny jeans, we knew they were special (and not only because buyers claim they are miracles). They are made from luxurious, super-soft denim that offers plenty of stretch so that they contour all the curves and sweep over all the parts that we don’t necessarily want to highlight. They’re made for exercise, though they don’t feel stiff when we sit at a desk all day or take a long flight or car ride. They are tailored to all days and lifestyles. No matter whether we have meetings, travel plans, a date or just want to have a coffee and run errands, you have come to the right place.

The laundry is what really sold us on the furs! It’s a real blue with a hint of indigo, making them just dark enough to look chic for nighttime looks, yet cool and casual enough for day adventures. The hips flicker slightly and look completely natural (and it looks like we wore them on some sunny days). The gentle fading of the thighs only lengthens the legs and adds dimension to the otherwise classic pair.

If the main requirement for good jeans is how well they make the derriere look, these Madewell skinnies are perfect for that too! The back pockets are large and quite close together – the recipe for a good photo from behind! Several reviewers noted how good these parts of her body look and how safe they feel. Result!

Our favorite part, however, has to be the 10 inch rise. It is designed to sit above the hip and squeeze just below the navel for the best possible slimming effect. Are you afraid of getting the dreaded bag effect because of the high waist? Don’t worry – these jeans have Magic Pockets in the front of their pants. It’s not just a silly marketing gimmick: the bags offer an extra layer of suction magic. Whether we did our abs training or not, we look like we’ve spent the whole winter getting our crunches on.

The stretchy denim is made from a blend of cotton, poly and spandex, all from the world-famous Cone Mill. It’s certainly a sturdy pair of jeans, but it’s still light enough to wear and breathable in the warmer months of the year. They are cut right at the ankle and come in a variety of sizes: 23 (or 000) to 37 (or 22-24). For intermediate sizes, Nordstrom recommends ordering a size that is less than the size that is normally required.

Let’s not be the only ones singing this miracle jeans praise: buyers love it too! Many notice that they “fit like a dream”, that they are “the best jeans ever” and that they are “extremely comfortable” and perfect for everyday wear. Almost all over 100 buyers rave about how flattering they look and how quickly their legs look super long and slim. Worried about the stomach area? Buyers are advised that they feel “safe and firm”. This makes them the perfect pair to wear in the morning after deciding to have dinner for seconds. One reviewer even loved her so much that she swears she would marry the jeans if she could, or at least “marry in them!”

We don’t have to be inspired by the outfit or give tips on how to wear these classic high-waist skinnies, but we are personally very happy to wear them with T-shirts and white sneakers for casual weekend days or to strap them on dress up black camisole and knee-high boots for dancing at night. Is it Friday yet?

Check out Madewell’s 10-inch skinny jeans at Nordstrom for just $ 128 while all sizes are still in stock! Not your thing? Check out other jeans and other Madewell finds at Nordstrom!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

