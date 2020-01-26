advertisement

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020

Buyers enjoy savings during the Toll Brothers national sales event

Toll Brothers, one of the leading builders of luxury homes and seven-time Texas Builder of the Year Award from the Texas Association of Builders, started its national sales event on Saturday, January 25 in participating communities throughout the Houston area. The event runs until Monday, February 17.

Toll Brothers’ award-winning internal architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plans.

And with its list of selected savings on products in its homes, Toll Brothers offers buyers the benefit of the builder’s long-term partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Shaw, DalTile and more at this event.

Temporary incentives vary by community and include a package of savings created specifically for this event. Interested buyers should visit their favorite community or contact a sales advisor about event incentives and house prices. Buyers must make a deposit between now and 17 February 2020 to take advantage of this opportunity.

Further details

Sales centers are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12-18 pm For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Houston or call 855-289-8656.

