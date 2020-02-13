Exciting offers make it easy for UAE residents to get their hands on the new devices.



Gadget-seekers in the United Arab Emirates who want to get their hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the foldable Galaxy Z flip smartphone have come a step closer, as pre-orders for the devices are now available from large retailers and Samsung -Brand stores are possible.

In addition, customers can also place their orders online on the Samsung website. The prices for the new phones start at 3,199 Dh and increase depending on the device and memory size. Pre-orders run until March 5, 2020.

Customers who pre-order the device through the dealer will receive the new Galaxy Buds + as a gift. However, customers who pre-order online will receive a year in addition to the Galaxy Buds + Samsung Care +.

The Galaxy S20 with 128 GB costs 3,199 Dh, while the Galaxy S20 + with 128 GB costs 3,599 Dh. The Galaxy S20 + 5G with 128 GB costs 3,799 Dh, while the Galaxy S20 + 5G with 512 GB costs 4,299 Dh. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 128 GB costs 4,499 Dh, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 512 GB costs 5,299 Dh.

The United Arab Emirates’s telecommunications service providers, Etisalat and you, also announced offers for the new Samsung devices. Prices start at Dh138 per month.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G, and we’re proud to offer a smartphone that combines ultra-fast speeds with performance and performance,” said Osman Albora, head of the Mobile Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The ultimate expression tool in the Galaxy S20 series has lifted the resolution restrictions, allowing users to experience crystal clear graphics with breathtaking resolution in a device that is out of this world.”

Samsung introduced the devices at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday with a brand new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor to achieve impressive image quality. The new series features Space Zoom, which allows users to zoom up to 100 times and capture the world in perfect clarity in any situation and at any time. The Galaxy S20 also offers 8K video recording and Super Steady – its stabilization against roles and AI motion analysis.

Samsung also announced on Wednesday that the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone could be pre-ordered from major retailers and Samsung brand stores on February 12 and 13, 2020, and online from the Samsung website.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 256 GB can be pre-ordered from a price of 5,499 Dh. UAE customers who pre-order on the Samsung website on February 12 and 13 will receive their device on February 14. The Galaxy Z Flip is made from a unique foldable glass and features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a compact device form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Galaxy Z Flip was developed with an innovative hideaway hinge and a custom user interface and offers elegant new opportunities for capturing, sharing and experiencing content. The Galaxy Z Flip’s unique usability extends to its camera, which allows users to take perfect pictures without a tripod.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip along with the new S20 series on Tuesday to combat its competitors in the premium smartphone market. Both Apple Inc and Huawei have contributed to the manufacturer’s sales in China and Europe. Experts from the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer have put their hopes in 5G phones to revive demand, especially since the main international rival Apple has not yet released a 5G iPhone. Samsung shares, which generated 34 percent of their earnings from the mobile business and half from the chip business last year, rose 0.2 percent in a flat broader market.

