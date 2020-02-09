You can buy the coveted bracelets as well as gold and silver coins with Expo motifs.



The first official Dubai Expo 2020 store is now open and offers a range of event brand gifts, souvenirs and memorabilia, including the hugely popular Expo wristbands, camel soap and plastic clothing that has been recycled in the UAE.

With appearances by the mascots of Expo 2020 and a series of events planned for the coming months, the Expo 2020 store, now opened in the Global Village in Dubai, will increase the number of visitors to the Expo in just nine months on October 20

The store will sell official goods manufactured by a number of innovative local and international companies.

Sanjive Khosla, Commercial Director of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is just a few months from the opening of its gates. A variety of Expo branded items, mostly manufactured by local artisans and SMEs, will be our first official business offer visitors from the United Arab Emirates and a taste of what they can expect from the largest show in the world. “

The souvenirs on sale include sustainably produced clothing, plush toys for mascots, body care products made from camel milk and the coveted bracelets in colors that characterize Expos topics of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. With collectibles like gold and silver commemorative coins, visitors can take home a limited souvenir to celebrate the largest event in the Arab world.

The Expo 2020 branded items are also available in stores in the United Arab Emirates, including the zoom stores of official partner Enoc, Carrefour and Splash. They are also available at nine Dubai Duty Free locations at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, the city’s first point of contact for international retail visitors.

Expo 2020 will last 173 consecutive days and will attract more than 200 international participants, including 192 countries, and 25 million visitors.