Would you like to take part in the 10th edition of the Pink Caravan Ride, which aims to raise awareness of breast cancer? You can do it by enjoying a movie.

Before the upcoming Pink Caravan Ride, a charity event for the film Ordinary Love with Oscar nominees Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville will take place on Monday at 8:00 p.m. in Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates. All proceeds from every ticket purchased for the Ordinary Love preview event will be donated to Pink Caravan to support the ongoing cancer awareness campaign.

In addition, Pink Caravan will set up a free stand for medical clinics from Friday to Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Vox Cinema foyer in the Mall of the Emirates.

At the booth, Pink Caravan will offer breast cancer screening tests for women aged 18 and over, as well as information about breast cancer and the importance of a monthly self-examination. A mammogram referral screening voucher for women 40 years and older is also provided.

Reem BinKaram, Chairman of the Pink Caravan Ride Higher Steering Committee, was delighted with this unique partnership. “Cinema is a powerful medium for culture, entertainment and education. It creates awareness of pressing social issues and leads us to talk about how we can drive positive change. We couldn’t have imagined a better film than Ordinary Love to take part.” Center of this charity. “

Ordinary love is the story of the couple Tom and Joan. When Joan discovers that she has breast cancer, their relationship is put to the test as the couple struggle to survive with their continued dedication.

[email protected]

Staff reporter

