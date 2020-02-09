Today’s Woman launched its first TV show 20 years ago. They were and are determined to bring out the amazing achievements, advances and complexities of being a woman.

20 years later, they are still finding new and amazing ways to ensure that the female narrative stays true to what the woman is.

Everyone wants to be seen as strong and capable and as a cover star Busola Dakolo, of TW MagazineIn her January / February issue, after years of pain and uncertainty, she describes in many words aimed at discrediting her story and an unexpected ending that seemed as promising as she feels now.

In this issue of Freedom, Busola talks about her past, her present and, above all, her future. With three children, a thriving photo business, and a husband she believes God had planned for her, we find out where Busola is.