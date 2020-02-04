Advertisement

Exquisite Magazine begins the year by drawing strength from the amazing story of its magazine cover, which contains the amazing Busola Dakolowith the nickname “The voice of courage“.

In this issue, Busola Dakolo, a photographer, gave the magazine’s cover an absolutely stunning look as she shared her journey to find her voice amid adversity. “

The cover celebrates the photographer for her strength and courage to speak up after her rape incident, which definitely helped many other women in similar situations find the strength to speak up too.

Photo credit: ⁣⁣

photographer: @ mike_kure⁣⁣

Art director / styling: @infoworldcharming ⁣⁣

Support stylist: @davidstarr_ ⁣⁣

Form: @Ceeyonceemua ⁣⁣

hair stylist: @Highdtosin ⁣⁣

Jewellery: @ obidiiya⁣⁣

outfit: @Ladybeellionaire_luxury ⁣⁣⁣⁣

Faszinatoren: @enemaya_stores

