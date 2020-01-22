Business Live: US criticizes CPEC, says no transparency in projects implemented by China

advertisement

03:00

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, Altroz ​​rolls out

Tata Motors entered the premium hatchback segment on Wednesday with the roll-out of Altroz ​​at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (former showroom India).

Altroz, the first BSVI diesel-ready car in the industry, unveiled in December last year is also the first vehicle model based on the brand’s Alfa platform and the second vehicle with the Impact 2.0 design language.

In addition to Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BSVI versions of Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. PTI

2.45 p.m.

US criticizes CPEC, says no transparency in China projects

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells has renewed criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of USD 60 billion and emphasizes that there is no transparency in the projects and that this will increase Pakistan’s indebtedness.

During a four-day visit here to Pakistan during her four-day visit to Pakistan, the chief deputy assistant state secretary for South and Central Asia also said that blacklisted companies have received contracts from the World Bank under the CPEC.

The CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects that connect the resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region of China with the strategic Gwadar port of Pakistan on the Arabian Sea. PTI

2.30 HOURS EVENING

Everyone must support the World Trade Organization: Prabhu

Former Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday that the WTO must be able to function freely and more efficiently for world trade to flourish, although some changes are visible in the future multilateral institution.

During a session on “The Great Indo Pacific Race”, Prabhu also said that oceans will play a very important role in the future, also for trade and security.

“We must allow free trade and trade in the Indo Pacific region. This region has enormous growth potential, provided there is cooperation and cooperation and improved connectivity, “he said.

Prabhu, who is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20 Sherpa, said that trade can create jobs and more business opportunities.

About the World Trade Organization (WTO), he said, “we have learned over a long period of time and realize that multilateral bodies must be able to function freely and efficiently, because they can promote economic integration. PTI

2:00

India starts investigation into alleged dumping of newsprint from 5 countries

India has launched an investigation into alleged dumping of newsprint used in newspaper printing from five countries, including Australia and Canada, following a complaint from a trade association.

Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association has submitted an application on behalf of the domestic industry to the Directorate-General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) for an anti-dumping investigation into the imports of ‘newsprint, in rolls or sheets, excluding glazed newsprint’ originating in or exported from Australia, Canada , European Union, Hong Kong and Russia.

DGTR is a division of the Ministry of Commerce that investigates dumping of goods, a significant increase in imports and subsidized imports from India’s trading partners.

Global trade rules – framed by the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO) – allow these initiatives to protect domestic industry against these anti-trade practices.

In a notification, the Directorate stated that on the basis of the prima facie evidence provided by the association on the dumping of the product from these countries, “the authority hereby initiates an investigation”.

In the probe, DGTR will determine the existence, extent and effect of alleged dumping on domestic manufacturers. PTI

1:15 p.m.

Sales of housing fell by 9%, new supply fell by 10% in October-Dec: report

House sales fell by 9 percent in nine cities to 60,453 units in October-December due to economic slowdown and liquidity crisis, according to a report.

Property brokerage company PropTiger recently reported a 30 percent drop in sales in nine cities in the October to December quarter. However, during 2019 calendar year, real estate advisors Knight Frank India and Anarock stated that sales increased by one percent and 5 percent respectively.

“Absorption witnessed a 9 percent drop compared to the same period last year and new launches fell 10 percent on an annual basis. The downward trend observed was mainly due to economic slowdown and liquidity crisis in the market, ”said PropEquity in its Q4 report.

The nine cities followed by PropEquity are Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Noida, Gurugram, Pune and Hyderabad.

“Residential real estate remains a market driven by the end user, because the preference is for ready-to-build or nearly completed buildings. Consumers are now looking for developers with an excellent track record in quality and execution, ”it added.

According to the data, home sales in Pune fell by 9 percent during the October-December period to 15,453 units compared to the period a year ago. PTI

12:45 a.m.

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel participates in auctions in Odisha: CEO Dilip Oommen

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) participates in the ongoing auctions of iron ore mines in Odisha to secure iron ore needs.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal, owned by L N Mittal and Nippon Steel Corporation, based in Japan.

“We are participating in ongoing mine auctions in Odisha,” AMNS CEO Dilip Oommen told PTI on the sidelines of an industry event here.

When asked about the number of mines on which his company in Odisha bid, he replied without sharing a figure: “it is more iron ore, less coal.”

He also answered affirmatively when asked if the company would be interested in more iron ore and coal mines that would be placed on the market for an auction in the future.

Speaking of the importance of the occasion, Oommen said that every steel company must protect its sources of raw materials and AMNS is no different. So it also participates in the auction process to secure its iron needs.

AMNS India buys iron ore fines in Kirandul in Chhattisgarh, where the favoring is carried out and transported to Vizag via slurry pipeline where it is converted into pellets and further transported to Hazira plant in Gujarat. PTI

12:15 pm

Saudi Arabia raises $ 5 billion while investors in bonds eliminate wave jitters

Saudi Arabia raised $ 5 billion in bonds after receiving around $ 20 billion in orders, a sign that an escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Gulf has not deterred investors seeking high returns at low global rates.

The kingdom has issued bonds with a duration of seven, 12 and 35 years, according to a document from one of the banks that led the transaction, as part of plans to raise $ 32 billion in debt this year because is looking for new financing channels in an era of lower oil prices.

Bond sales are the first due to a wave government this year and follow an increase in geopolitical tensions in the region after Iran and the United States, the ally of Saudi Arabia, had traded military strikes earlier this month.

Riyadh raised $ 1.25 billion in seven-year bonds with 85 basis points above US Treasuries, $ 1 billion in 12-year bonds with a spread of 110 basis points above the benchmark, and $ 2.75 billion in 35-year bonds, the longest international bonds of the kingdom ever with a yield of 3.84%.

The dollar bonds of Saudi Arabia, one of the most liquid in the region, are relatively resilient after an attack on the facilities of state oil giant Aramco last year and an American drone attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani this month. Reuters

12:00 a.m.

HDFC AMC shares increase more than 2% thanks to strong Q3 results

Shares of the HDFC Asset Management Company rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the company posted a 45 percent profit after taxes for the December quarter.

The share won 2.59 percent to trade at Rs 3,261.30 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip traded higher with similar margins at Rs 3,262.

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 45 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday.

For comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 243.3 crore in the years ago, HDFC said AMC in a legal file.

The total income of the company increased 11 percent to Rs 592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current tax of Rs 532.7 crore in the same period last financial year. PTI

11:15 am

Zee Entertainment shares fall more than 4% with weak results in the third quarter

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises sold more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a net loss of 38 percent to Rs 348.60 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

The stock fell 4.05 percent to trade at Rs 272.45 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip lost 4.25 percent to Rs 272.

Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment reported Tuesday a 38 percent decrease in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter with a crore of Rs 348.60, mainly due to a decline in advertising revenues.

The company had booked a net profit of Rs 562.76 crore in the same period a year ago, said Zee Entertainment in a BSE application. PTI

10:45 am

Many of the Chinese provinces meet the 2020 GDP targets, despite the reduction in trade tensions

Approximately two-thirds of Chinese provinces, regions and municipalities have lowered their growth targets for 2020 from last year, despite reducing trade tensions with the United States.

The lower regional targets reinforce expectations of a further slowdown in the second largest economy in the world after gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three decades in 2019, weighed by weak domestic and global ask.

Of the Chinese provincial regions, 22, including Beijing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Henan, Hainan and Fujian, have set lower growth targets this year than last year, a similar number as last year.

Beijing, Shanghai and the southern export hub of Guangdong have all lowered their targets from 6-6.5% growth to “around 6%” in 2020, in line with the expected change of the national target.

This year is considered crucial for the ruling Communist Party to reach its goal of doubling GDP and income in the decade to 2020.

At least 11 regions at the provincial level have missed their GDP targets for 2019, according to preliminary statistics released by local authorities.

The targets for 2020 ranged from around 5% growth – for the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and the northern city of Tianjin – to around 9% growth for the Tibet autonomous region.

Policy sources have told Reuters that Beijing plans to set a lower national growth target of around 6% this year compared to 6-6.5% last year, based on increased infrastructure spending to avert a greater slowdown . Reuters

10:15 am

Rupee gets 3 paises against US dollar in early trade

The rupee rose 3 paise on Wednesday to 71.18 against the US dollar in early trading as the easing of crude oil prices and the rise in sentiment among investors in the domestic stock market.

However, a strong US dollar against the major global currencies has limited the profit of the domestic unit, the dealers said.

On the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened a strong position at 71.17 and won further slightly to reach a high of 71.16 against the greenback.

The domestic unit was settled on Tuesday with 71.21 against the US currency.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell by 0.37 percent to USD 64.35 per barrel.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 percent to 97.65.

Foreign institutional investors sold net shares worth Rs 50.08 on Tuesday, according to preliminary data.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds was 6.64 percent. PTI

9:45 am

Sensex jumps more than 200 points; Nifty wins 12,200 back

Market benchmark Sensex beat more than 200 points on Wednesday following the gains in index heavyweight HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries while global stocks recovered from the losses of the previous day.

The BSE index with 30 shares traded 204.30 points or 0.49 percent higher at 41,528.11.

Similarly, the broader NSE traded 46.70 points, or 0.38 percent, up at 12.216.55.

Infosys was the best player in the Sensex package and rose to 1.46 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, TCS, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, RIL and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp fell to 2.61 percent.

According to traders, domestic investors became positive after recovery in other Asian markets after a day of massive sales following the outbreak of a new deadly virus in China.

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in an early note, while Shanghai was still in the red.

Brent crude oil futures slipped 0.36 percent to USD 64.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated marginally to 71.18 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 205.10 points, or 0.49 percent, lower at 41,323.81; while the Nifty settled 54.70 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 12,169.85.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold shares with a value of Rs 50.08 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors discharged shares with a value of Rs 307.81 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. PTI

9:30 AM

Oil drops as market surplus forecasts worry Libya

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, increasing the falls, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted a market surplus in the first half, alleviating concerns about disruptions that have reduced Libya’s crude production.

Brent crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 64.35 per barrel at 0309 GMT, after a 0.3% drop on Tuesday. US oil fell 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 58.09 per barrel, after falling 0.3% the day before.

Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, said on Tuesday that he expects the market to have a surplus of one million barrels per day (GDP) in the first half of this year.

“I see an abundance of energy in terms of oil and gas,” Birol told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“It is the reason that recent incidents that we have seen – with the Iranian general killed, the unrest in Libya – have not stimulated international oil prices,” Birol said, referring to the American murder of an Iranian commander and Tehran retribution. prices rose briefly earlier this month. Reuters

. (TagsToTranslate) markets

