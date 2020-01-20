Business Live: Shares fall sharply after opening gains

advertisement

10:15 am

Sensex, handy opening profit

After opening at record highs of all time, with almost 0.8%, both indices are trading negatively today.

advertisement

At the start of the day, the Sensex gained 300 points to reach a new high of 42,273.87. Nifty reached a record high of 12,430.50 before he fell.

10:00 a.m.

The rupee slides 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar amidst rising crude prices

The rupee opened in a weak tone and fell 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar when trading opened on Monday, as concerns about the rising crude oil price weighed on the investor community.

Forex traders said that the weakness in the rupee was largely due to an increase in the price of crude oil after rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa.

The rupee opened weakly at 71.07 on the interbank foreign exchange market and fell further to 71.12, a decrease of 4 paises during its last slot.

The rupee was settled against the US dollar on Friday on 71.08.

In the meantime, the inflow of foreign funds and a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers on the capital markets and strike 264.26 crore on Friday, according to preliminary data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.14 percent to USD 65.59 per barrel. PTI

9:45 am

Oil jumps to the highest in more than a week after Libyan shutdowns

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya started to cease in the midst of a military blockade, bringing the OPEC member’s crude currents stage to a drop.

Brent raw futures rose 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 65.59 against 0331 GMT, previously reaching $ 66.00 per barrel, the highest since January 9. a barrel, after rising to $ 59.73, the highest since January 10.

In the latest development in a long-running conflict in Libya, where two rival factions have claimed the right to rule the country for more than five years, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday that two large oil fields in the southwest began to close down after troops loyal to the Libyan National Army closed a pipeline.

Oil prices have fallen in the past two weeks. After the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran in the beginning of the year, a leap was made, both parties took steps to withdraw from the conflict, thereby calming the mood in the market. Reuters

.

advertisement