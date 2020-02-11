10:00 A.M

Sensex rises to over 400 points; Nifty reclaims 12,100

Market benchmark Sensex gained over 400 points in Tuesday’s opening session, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive start for global stocks.

The 30-share BSE index stood at 41,385.23, up 405.61 points or 0.99 percent and the broader NSE rose 123.10 points or 1.02 percent to 12,154.60.

At the previous session, Sensex fell 162.23 points, or 0.39 percent, to 40,979.62, and the Nifty slipped 66.85 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,031.50.

On a net basis, institutional investors from abroad sold shares worth 184.58 billion rupees, while domestic institutional investors deposited shares worth 735.79 billion rupees on Monday.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were among the top winners in the Sensex package.

On the other hand, TCS was the only red stock trading.

Traders said domestic stocks followed global stocks, which recovered despite concerns about the corona virus’ impact on the global economy.

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic has exceeded 1,000, while confirmed cases have exceeded 42,000, health officials said Tuesday.

The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul developed positively. The financial markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

The Wall Street exchanges closed on Monday with significant gains.

Domestic market participants are also following Delhi survey results, traders said.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 4 percentage points against the US dollar to 71.23 in the morning.

The global crude oil benchmark Brent rose 1.39 percent to $ 54.01 a barrel. PTI

9.45 a.m.

Opinion: China’s automakers could drive well in India

Chinese automakers are looking for growth. Great Wall Motor has announced that it will invest $ 1 billion in India and start manufacturing locally. Others will follow. Even though Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler have put the brakes on and have waned in the past few months, Chinese automakers will give their subcontinental competitors an edge as consumers aren’t just looking for small, affordable trips.

Car sales in India fell sharply last year due to new insurance and emissions standards, but the potential for long-term growth is staggering: from 2018, there were only around 20 cars per 1000 people. Unlike China, where hundreds of them were sold. The industry is concentrated. Suzuki Maruti is responsible for about half of all car sales, suggesting that others can share the loot.

For this reason, the $ 9 billion Great Wall of China and colleagues such as SAIC Motor and FAW Car were among the 300 Chinese corporations that signed up for the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ automobile exhibition in the Noida region of Uttar Pradesh this month. In January, Great Wall Motor grabbed GM’s old factory as the Americans shifted into reverse.

Chinese automakers could make a name for themselves. They are more adept at making spacious sports utility vehicles that are popular in China and are increasingly appealing to wealthy Indians who are willing to deviate from more compact sedans. The latter remain bestsellers for domestic brands; Commercial vehicle sales, including SUVs, rose 5% last year despite the downturn, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Western rivals had similar dreams to win the segment, but the Chinese are able and willing to make cheaper cars that will help the newbies gain ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive for cleaner vehicles could also be beneficial. Beijing’s war against smog has accelerated the development of electric vehicles and hybrids in China. If Indians rely on the new technology, the Chinese are well positioned to compete with locals like Tata Motors, who are now launching battery-powered cars. The road trip looks worthwhile. Reuters

9:30 AM

The bankruptcy is limited to the real estate project in question, not to other group projects: NCLAT

To help real estate gamers, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has decided that bankruptcy proceedings initiated by a home buyer or financial institution are limited to the project in question and have no effect on other developer projects. An NCLAT bank led by the chairman, Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, said that the entire bankruptcy process that was initiated at the request of a home buyer or a bank or other financial institution was limited to the project.

In addition, the Court of Appeals has suggested that reverse insolvency proceedings for companies should also occur in such cases.

“If a CIRP against a property, allottees or financial institutions, banks or operational creditors of a project initiate a CIRP against the corporate debtor, this is limited to the respective project and cannot affect other projects of the same real estate company in another project in places where separate plans exist be approved by various authorities, ”said NCLAT in its order.

The order went through a petition from the Allottees group – Flat Buyers Association Winter Hills-77, Gurgaon.

The Court of Appeals also suggested that there should be a “Reverse Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process” in cases where bankruptcy proceedings are initiated against a real estate company. No home buyer can contact the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or NCLAT to request reimbursement for the project.

If the owners of such projects want to request a refund for the property company’s bankruptcy-facing project, they can either contract with the Interim Resolution Professional or the developer to find a new buyer and get the money back if the apartment is sold, said the NCLAT.

“Since it is very difficult for us to follow the process that is usual for companies in the context of an insolvency procedure, we believe that a reverse insolvency procedure for companies can be carried out for real estate infrastructures in the interests of the partners and the survival of the companies Real estate companies and to ensure the completion of projects that offer jobs to large numbers of unorganized workers, ”said NCLAT.

Previously, the Delhi-based principal bank of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ordered on August 20, 2019 to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Umang Realtech.

This was questioned before the NCLAT by a group of participants – Flat Buyers Association Winter Hills-77, Gurgaon. They claimed that the project in question would be completed by the end of Diwali (October 2019).

According to them, bankruptcy was triggered solely by the argument of two counterparties. PTI