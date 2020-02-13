10:45

Interest in private jets is increasing as the corona virus keeps airlines away from China

A decline in flights from China and Hong Kong due to the corona virus increases demand for private jets as wealthy passengers try to get out, executives say, but travel bans and nervous crew members have prevented this from leading to more business.

The SARS CoV-2 Coronavirus outbreak, which killed more than 1,300 people in China, has caused premium Asian airlines such as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd in Hong Kong to drastically cut their flight schedules.

UK-based consulting firm Ascend by Cirium announced that the number of flights to, from and within China decreased 34% from January 23 to February 11.

These cuts have caused stranded passengers to rely on government-led evacuations. For those who can afford it, there are private jet charters that carry smaller groups and promise a lower risk of exposure to the virus.

Stringent quarantine requirements, travel bans on Chinese citizens, and crew safety concerns have left only a limited pool of private jet operators willing to fly to China compared to the situation during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003, according to the operators.

“While we received an increase in requests, there were no more flights,” said Patrick Gallagher, president of sales and marketing for NetJets at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Reuters

10:30 am

Japan’s House of Commons approves reflationist Adachi to join BOJ board

The Japanese House of Commons on Thursday approved Seiji Adachi, an economist known to advocate massive monetary stimulus, to join the central bank’s nine-member Policy Board, paving the way for parliamentary approval of the government candidate.

Adachi, a 54-year-old economist at Marusan Securities, would replace Yutaka Harada, a reflationist-minded board member whose five-year term expires on March 25.

Adachi’s addition is unlikely to affect the balance of the board, divided between those who see room for additional easing and others who are concerned about the cost of an extended low interest rate policy, such as a blow to bank profits.

The nomination, which must be approved by both chambers, is expected to sail through the House of Lords on Friday, as the government coalition has a solid majority in both chambers of parliament.

Adachi’s policy meeting debut takes place from April 27-28, when the Bank of Japan publishes a quarterly report on its long-term economic and price forecasts.

Adachi is close to Koichi Hamada, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who supported the aggressive incentive from BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda in 2013 to combat deflation.

As part of a policy known as interest rate control, the BOJ now expects short-term interest rates of -0.1% and a yield on 10-year government bonds of around 0%. It also buys government bonds and risky assets, such as exchange-traded funds, to get the economy going again.

Many market participants expect the BOJ to stick to monetary policy for the foreseeable future to support a fragile economy. Reuters

10:15 am

The rupee falls 9 pairs against the US dollar to 71.42 in early trade

The rupee opened weakly, dropping 9 pairs against the US dollar against the US dollar to 71.42 on Thursday after weak macroeconomic data disappointed market participants.

Forex traders said disappointing macro numbers weighed on local unity.

Government data on Wednesday showed that industrial production fell 0.3 percent in December, while retail inflation rose to a 68-month high of 7.59 percent in January due to high food prices.

The rupee opened weakly on the interbank currency market at 71.35 and then fell further to 71.42, a decrease of 9 paise from the previous closing price.

The rupee had leveled off at 71.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Market participants also said that factors such as the weak opening of domestic stocks and rising crude oil prices weighed on local unity, while the weakening of the US currency somewhat supported local unity.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.14 percent to USD 55.87 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought stocks worth 48.81 billion rupees on Wednesday, according to preliminary information.

The domestic stock exchanges were opened cautiously on Thursday. The Sensex reference indices were 144.79 points at 41,421.19 and Nifty was 32.40 points at 12,168.80.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 percent to 99.01.

The yield on 10-year government bonds in morning trading was 6.46 percent. PTI

10:00 A.M

Sensex, Nifty is in the red with dark macro data

The stock benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped into negative territory on Thursday’s opening trades, which was weighed down by disappointing macro data.

The Sensex BSE meter was up 51.28 points or 0.12 percent at 41,514.62 in early trading; while the NSE Nifty barometer fell 16.55 points or 0.14 percent to 12,184.65.

Both key indices were down mainly due to increasing sales of financial and auto stocks.

Government data on Wednesday weighed on market sentiment, showing that industrial production shrank 0.3 percent in December, while retail inflation rose to a 68-month high of 7.59 percent in January due to high food prices.

Before the release of IIP and inflation data, the Sensex had calculated 349.76 points or 0.85 percent higher at 41,565.90; and the Nifty had gained 93.30 points, or 0.77 percent, to stand at 12,201.20 on Wednesday.

Preliminary data showed that foreign institutional investors bought net stocks worth rupees 48.81 billion on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee traded 8 paise on Thursday at 71.41 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading mixed as concerns about the corona virus continued to affect investor sentiment worldwide.

The number of deaths and new cases due to the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus increased on Thursday with over 200 further deaths and thousands of new patients. PTI

9:45 o clock

OPEC Shortens Growth Forecast for Global Corona Virus Oil Demand

The OPEC oil cartel cut its forecast for global oil demand growth this year by nearly a fifth due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

In its monthly report on the world oil market, OPEC now expects global oil demand to grow by 0.99 million barrels a day (mbd) this year compared to 1.22 mbd last month.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus in China in the first half of 2020 is the main factor in this downward correction,” said OPEC. Continue reading

9:30 AM

Leap into new coronavirus cases hinders stock rally

Asian equity markets fluctuated on Thursday, while safe havens such as yen, gold and bonds rose as the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths jumped at the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 242 new deaths, doubled the number of victims the previous day and confirmed 14,840 new cases on February 12.

The increase in the number of cases associated with the introduction of a new infection counting method by officials has increased seven-fold over the previous day.

It was not immediately clear how the new methods affected the results and why the death toll soared, but it seemed to destroy hope that the spread of the virus could slow down.

The E-Mini S & P 500 futures fell from positive to 0.3%. The Dow Jones futures fell by the same margin, suggesting a pause in Wall Street’s strong rally.

Ten-year US government bonds fell 3 basis points to 1.607%, the yen rose above $ 110 per dollar and a rally in Asian currencies against the dollar was stopped.

MSCI’s broadest Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan was stable in morning trading, but the news detracted from the week’s momentum in equity markets.

“The slowdown (in some cases) has been the main driver of the rally in assets at risk,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“A lot of people came to the conclusion that we might have seen a high point … reversing the apparently good news is enough to get people to look for the exits.”

The Japanese Nikkei remained unchanged, while the Australian ASX / S & P 200 index fell from a record high. The Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fluctuated unchanged on both sides.

Gold rose 0.3% to $ 1,570.12 an ounce. Reuters