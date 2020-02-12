11:30 AM

Yuan inches higher than new viral infections in China fall to almost 2-week lows

The yuan rose Wednesday when China reported the slowest daily growth of coronavirus infections in nearly two weeks, raising hopes that the outbreak could peak and the damage to the economy could be temporary.

New confirmed cases in mainland China – Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. – fell to their lowest level in almost two weeks, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. New cases in Hubei province in the epicenter also hit the low of January 31.

Zhong Nanshan, Beijing’s senior medical advisor, told Reuters that the outbreak peaked in China this month and could end by April, with the forecast based on mathematical models, recent events, and government measures.

At noon, the onshore yuan rose 0.05% to USD / USD 6.9624. The People’s Bank of China set the middle rate – which can go down 2% on either side – to $ 6.9718 a dollar before the market opened, which is close to Reuters’ estimate.

“Dr. Zhong’s recent assessment of the coronavirus epidemic is expected to maintain a risk-friendly mood and support emerging market Asian currencies,” Scotiabank strategists said in a note. They said the yuan could continue to move towards $ 6.9 a dollar. The yuan also helped the yuan, which gave up some gains, the OCBC Wing Hang Bank said on Wednesday. Reuters

11:15 a.m.

Samsung launches Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones

The South Korean electronics company Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20, a new series of flagships equipped with 5G and artificial intelligence camera technology to strengthen its position in the high-end smartphone market.

“With the beginning of this new decade, 5G will change the way we communicate … Galaxy S20 variants – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra – are equipped with 5G connectivity,” said Samsung Electronics President and head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh in a statement.

The company said the Galaxy S20 series introduces artificial intelligence (AI) camera technologies and is built for the future of communication.

The South Korean company is facing strong competition in the premium mobile phones sector from Apple’s iPhone and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S20 series, which was presented here at Samsung’s “Unpacked 2020” event, also has a new, secure processor that protects against hardware-based attacks.

According to the company, the new phones have significantly improved the camera resolution. S20 and S20 + have a 64MP camera and S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera.

The new phones will be available on March 6 and will cost between $ 999 and $ 1,399, the company said.

At the event, Samsung also introduced a second new smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip – the company’s second folding phone, which is different from the first called the Galaxy Fold.

It will be launched on February 14 at a price of USD 1,380.

The company said the Flip’s screen could be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times. PTI

11:00 O’CLOCK

China’s GDP target on track despite viral effects, says the economist

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and income this year despite the impact of a Conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist from a government think tank told the government on Wednesday.

The virus outbreak will have a one-off impact on the economy and demand will recover quickly, said Cai Fang, deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), in an article in the People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper.

“Although the temporary effects of the epidemic will slightly slow growth and other development indicators, this will not delay the achievement of the goal of building a moderately prosperous society,” said Cai.

This year is crucial for the ruling Communist Party to achieve its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and income in the decade by 2020.

A growth rate of around 5.7% this year will be enough to achieve the goal of doubling GDP and income, said Cai.

Analysts believe growth could slow sharply by 6 percentage points or more from 6% growth in the last quarter, but say business and consumer activity may recover strongly if the outbreak peaks soon like during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

The government should use policy tools in a timely and flexible manner and introduce “unconventional policy tools” to support the economy, Cai said without going into detail.

The government has taken a number of stimulus measures, including providing liquidity to the banking system, providing credit and tax support to some companies, and further steps are expected.

The epidemic has delayed the return of migrant workers to cities and hindered the resumption of business, which could lead to unemployment and lower incomes, Cai said.

Regions that have not been hit by the epidemic should give migrant workers the opportunity to return to the cities and resume operations if the outbreak is under control. Reuters

10:45

The rupee rose 7 pairs against the US dollar to 71.21 in early trade

The rupee gained 7 pairs against the US dollar in opening trading on Wednesday to 71.21, which is due to the positive opening of domestic stocks.

Forex traders said a positive opening of domestic stocks supported local unity, while rising crude oil prices, foreign outflows, and the strengthening of the American currency weighed on the rupee and limited its upward movement.

In addition, the rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range before inflation, and industrial production became known later in the day, they added.

The rupee opened strongly at 71.24 on the interbank foreign exchange market and then rose further to 71.21 per dollar. Compared to the greenback, it posted a profit of 7 paise.

On Tuesday, the rupee had leveled off at 71.28 against the US dollar.

The BSE Sensex benchmark was trading up 370.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to trade at 41,586.35, while the NSE Nifty was trading at 12,205.30, up 97.40 points, or 0, Corresponds to 08 percent.

Foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth rupees 209.39 net on Tuesday, according to preliminary stock market data.

Meanwhile, Brent Raw, the global benchmark, was up 1.78 percent at USD 54.97 a barrel.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 percent to 98.75.

The yield on 10-year government bonds in morning trading was 6.48 percent. PTI

10:30 am

Sensex gains over 300 points before the IIP, as inflation data shows

Market benchmark Sensex gained over 300 points in the opening session on Wednesday, driven by growth in HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank and HUL before the release of inflation and production data.

The 30-share BSE index was 41,547.18, up 331.04 points or 0.80 percent and the broader NSE improved 93.50 points or 0.77 percent to 12,201.40.

In the previous session, Sensex gained 236.52 points, or 0.58 percent, higher at 41,216.14, and Nifty rose 76.40 points, or 0.64 percent, to 12,107.90.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth RUB 209.39 billion, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth RUB 344.63 billion on Tuesday.

HUL was the leader in the Sensex package with an increase of up to 3 percent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, the IndusInd Bank was the only straggler in the morning session.

According to the analysts, domestic investors in January are likely to continue to focus on the final third quarter numbers, factory production and CPI inflation. According to the consensus, inflation is expected to remain elevated, confirming recent central bank action.

The market also saw positive impetus from global markets, which remained firm despite concerns about the corona virus (COVID-19).

The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul developed positively.

The Wall Street exchanges closed on Tuesday with gains.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 5 percentage points against the US dollar to 71.21 in the morning.

The global crude oil benchmark Brent rose 1.72 percent to $ 54.94 a barrel. PTI