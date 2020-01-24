Business Live: Sensex drops more than 70 points in early trade; Handy under 12,200

advertisement

11.00 AM

Shares inch higher as focus shifts to Union budget

Indian equities rose higher in early trading on Friday, when investors reported a number of corporate earnings and were awaiting the release of the federal budget.

The NSE Nifty 50 index of India increased by 0.2% to 12,203.10 against 0430 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.19% higher at 41,441.24.

Poorly received earnings from top Indian companies in the past two weeks have affected risk appetite, with investors now keeping a close eye on the February 1 budget for clues about the government’s move to reinvigorate economic growth, which has declined up to more than six-year low.

“There have been mixed signals in recent days, China is a cause for concern and domestic income is not very encouraging,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

“The budget is now expected, a lot of hope is being built around it and the outcome will give the market further direction.”

Meanwhile, other Asian markets were subdued for fear that a new corona virus in China could spread faster because millions of people would travel during the one-week vacation.

The Nifty banking index of India was up 0.4%, although it is falling by 2% this week. The NSE Financials index increased by 0.23%.

The shares of Bank of Baroda, the second largest bank in the public sector, rose 0.79% more than the profit announcement for the December quarter.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index fell by no less than 0.71%, with eight of the 10 components trading in the negative area.

Shares of Biopharmaceutical company Biocon Ltd slipped more than 4% after it marked a 6.5% drop in earnings on Thursday.

Shares of lender PNB Housing Finance Ltd fell by more than 9% after it reported a weak number of quarterly figures on Thursday. Reuters

10:45 am

Investors want stability, predictability of policies, judicial reforms: Gurnani

Leading international investors are planning to visit India in March-April and they are all looking for stability and predictability in policy and judicial reforms, said Tech Mahindra MD and CEO C Gurnani Thursday.

He added that India is an important destination for companies where investors achieve a decent return.

“I spoke to a few leaders here and they are all visiting or planning to visit India in the March-April period. The only two requests that everyone has is stability and predictability of policies and judicial reforms, ”Gurnani told PTI.

He expressed concern about recent legal charges on the telecom sector and said that judicial reforms go hand in hand with ease of doing business.

In an approximately 12-year income sharing case, the Supreme Court recently confirmed the government’s position and extended the definition of adjusted gross income (AGR) for telecommunications companies to include non-core activities. The top court ordered telecom companies to pay all outstanding AGR rights amounting to approximately Rs 1.47 lakh crore by January 23, 2020.

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced in December that the company will close the store if it does not receive support in paying the AGR fees. PTI

10:15 am

Rupee falls 5 paise against the US dollar when opening the trade

The rupee fell by 5 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar in early trading on Friday, as spread of a deadly new virus from China kept investors strained.

Moreover, the rise in the price of crude oil and a lower opening on the domestic stock market also had an impact on the rupee movement, according to forex dealers.

However, new inflows from foreign funds supported the Indian currency, she added.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weakly at 71.34, but it recovered some lost ground to touch 71.30 against the US dollar in the morning trade.

The domestic currency on Thursday was 71.26 settled with the US currency.

According to reports, coronavirus infection has killed at least 25 people, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 830.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.06 percent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

The Sensex BSE benchmark traded at 71.95 points or 0.17 percent lower at 41,314.45. Similarly, the broader NSE acted 17.85 points or 0.15 percent lower at 12.162.50.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 percent to 97.70.

Foreign institutional investors bought net shares worth Rs 1,352.13 crore on Thursday, according to preliminary data.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds was 6.60 percent. PTI

10:00 a.m.

Sensex drops more than 70 points in early trade; Handy under 12,200

Market benchmark Sensex fell more than 70 points on Friday as investors chose to remain cautious about the Union budget amid weak global signals.

The BSE index with 30 shares traded 71.95 points or 0.17 percent lower at 41,314.45. Similarly, the broader NSE acted 17.85 points or 0.15 percent lower at 12.162.50.

Top losers in the Sensex package were PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel.

Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Sun Pharma, L&T and ICICI Bank, on the other hand, were positive.

According to analysts, a cautious trend continues in the short term, as much attention has been paid to the market over budget wish list and revival of earnings growth, while the beginning of the third quarter is below par.

Fairs in Hong Kong and Japan were traded on a lukewarm note, while markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed on Friday for a holiday.

Futures on Brent crude oil increased by 0.06 percent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated marginally to 71.29 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 271.02 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 41,386.40. Similarly, the Nifty closed 73.45 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12.180.35

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought shares with a value of Rs 1,352.13 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors discharged shares with a value of Rs 984.56 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed. PTI

