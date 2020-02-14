9:00 AM

Urgent need for more ambitious structural reform measures for the financial sector in India: IMF

India desperately needs more ambitious structural and financial reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to rising debt, while ensuring a more accommodating budget, the IMF said.

Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), answered a question about the budget of the Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and said the economic environment in India was weaker than the organization predicted.

“While the budget is touching ongoing sectoral efforts, there is still an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy that is rooted in concrete revenue and expenditure measures, particularly in view of rising debt,” said Rice Reporter. Continue reading

8:45 a.m.

Oil prices are stable but set for a weekly profit gain

Oil prices were stable on Friday, but are expected to grow for the first time in six weeks, provided the major producers cut production shortfalls to meet falling demand in China, the world’s second largest crude oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $ 56.25 a barrel by 0234 GMT after rising 1% in the last session. Brent is 3.3% higher in the week, the first rise since the week of January 10.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1 cent to $ 51.41 a barrel. The contract rose 0.5% on Thursday and is now 2.2% higher for the week.

Crude oil prices fell about 20% from their 2020 highs on January 8th, as concerns about oversupply are linked to concerns about a sharp drop in fuel demand in China as the country’s quarantine to fight a coronavirus outbreak economic activity has stopped.

However, the organization of the petroleum exporting countries and their allied producers, known as OPEC +, are considering reducing production by up to 2.3 million barrels a day in response to the slump in demand.

However, other analysts warn that the impact on demand has so far been limited to China.

“The spread of the coronavirus is still very fluid, and while the sentiment of every headline of the coronavirus is delivered, our basic thesis remains that the destruction of oil demand is largely a history of China and has not yet affected global demand,” said he Helima Croft, head of raw materials strategy at Citadel Magnus. Reuters