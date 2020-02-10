2:50 p.m.

China rejects Foxconn’s request to restart production

Contract manufacturer Foxconn was unable to resume production at its factory in Shenzhen, southern China, which was closed due to the outbreak of the corona virus, on Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the Reuters issue said.

The authorities of the Shenzhen production center will check the plant again later this week to ensure that the necessary anti-virus measures have been taken. The employees should not return to work on Tuesday.

2:15 p.m.

Auto industry on the rise from corona virus effects on component supply from China: SIAM

The Indian automotive industry is concerned about the outbreak of the corona virus, which is affecting the supply of components from China. However, a clear picture will only emerge in the next few days after the factories in China reopened, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers announced on Monday.

SIAM said it would gather information and data from its members over the next few days to understand if and to what extent disruptions could occur.

When asked about the problem of the corona virus, Maruti Suzuki, CEO and CEO of Kenichi Ayukawa told PTI: “Nobody knows at the moment.”

1:40 p.m.

Britain declares corona virus to be a serious public health threat

Britain said Monday that the new corona virus poses a serious and immediate public health threat, a move that gives the government additional powers to combat the spread of the virus, Reuters reported.

“The Secretary of State said that the appearance or transmission of a novel corona virus is a serious and immediate threat to public health,” said the Ministry of Health.

1:10 p.m.

Notes from Switzerland, Italy and Norway

Zurich airport operator’s income will drop by CHF 20,000 a day if 28 flights a week to and from China are canceled due to the corona virus, SonntagsZeitung reported.

“Health comes first,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday, confirming that Italy will block flights to and from China due to the coronavirus emergency. He added that the ban was not applied to cargo flights that carried goods.

Norwegian consumer prices rose sharply in January from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, and strengthened the krona before a speech by the central bank governor on February 13.

12:30 PM

Airlines are faced with cutbacks in their growth estimates

Asian airlines are facing “drastic” cuts in their planned growth due to the coronavirus crisis, warned an industry group and added melancholy to an already exhausted Singapore Airshow as more companies cut their plans on Monday, according to Reuters.

More than 70 exhibitors, including major US defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co, have raised concerns about the new corona virus.

SIA Engineering Company Ltd and GE Aviation announced on Monday that due to the heightened alert, they had postponed plans to break ground on Tuesday for a new engine overhaul facility in Singapore.

The General Authority for Military Industries in Saudi Arabia withdrew from the show late Sunday, raising concerns about the corona virus.

11:50 a.m.

Samsung plans to restart its TV factory in China

The South Korean electronics giant plans to resume TV production in Tianjin, China, on February 17, Reuters reported.

A company spokesman said the announcement was in line with government guidelines.

11:25 a.m.

Trade between India and the United States in favor of Washington

A sudden surge in energy imports from New Delhi boosts bilateral trade between India and the United States in favor of Washington, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

“Three years ago it was almost zero. Starting at the $ 6 billion cross last year, this is expected to cost $ 10 billion this fiscal year. So momentum is moving in favor of the United States, ”Aghi told PTI.

10:55 am

The rupee rises against the US dollar in early trading

The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar in early trading on Monday as the easing of crude oil prices and the weaker US dollar boosted the local currency, PTI reported.

On interbank currencies, the rupee opened at 71.36, continued to gain ground and hit a high of 71.32 against the US dollar, an increase of 8 paise versus the previous close.

10:35 a.m.

Inflation is expected to have reached an almost six-year high in January

According to a group of economists in a Reuters survey, inflation in January is likely to peak almost six years as food prices remain high.

The survey consensus of more than 40 economists from February 5 to 7 showed that annual consumer price inflation in India is expected to rise to 7.40% in January, a touch of over 7.35% in December and the highest since May 2014.

While almost half of the economists surveyed forecast price pressure eased in January, no one expected it to be within the RBI’s medium-term target range of 2% to 6%, suggesting a significant drop in inflation is unlikely in the coming months.

9.55 a.m.

Sensex drops over 150 points

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in Monday’s opening session to track global equity losses as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak increased, PTI reported.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought GBP 161.93 billion in shares, while domestic institutional investors sold GBP 178.59 billion in shares on Friday.

9.45 a.m.

Government. plans 5% stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd. for sale

The government plans to acquire 5% of the shares in the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) to sell through a sales offer that could bring about 1,000 crore to the treasury, said an official.

Officials from the Ministry of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Ministry of Steel are planning road shows in Singapore and Hong Kong to sell the SAIL stake. However, the Hong Kong roadshow could be canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak.

9:30 AM

Under pressure from Elliott, SoftBank expects a sharp quarterly drop in earnings

The Japanese SoftBank group is expected to report a profit decline in the past quarter, increasing concerns about the ability to secure funding for a second vision fund and giving the Elliott Management activist fund more scope for restructuring.

The emergence of Elliott, one of the most powerful activist investors in the world, as a prominent SoftBank shareholder is likely to illustrate the difficulties of the Japanese conglomerate after its strained bet on the office sharing startup WeWork.

9.10 a.m.

Government open to further consolidation of banks as needed: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi The government is open to further bank consolidation as needed, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur.

As of April, this exercise will create six banks of global size and reduce the number of public sector banks from 27 in 2017 to 12.

,