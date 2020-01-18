Business interruptions are now a greater threat to the Internet than theft

advertisement

One-third of all reported corporate incidents were caused by ransomware, destructive malware, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, according to CrowdStrike, the endpoint protection company provided in the cloud.

The company’s recent cyber security report argues that cybercriminals increasingly see business interruptions as the primary target.

advertisement

It was also said that they could hide their activities from cybersecurity departments much longer – an average of 95 days (compared to 85 days a year ago). CrowdStrike believes companies still don’t have the technology they need to strengthen their defenses, prevent exploitation, and mitigate potential risks.

“With opponents stealthier than ever before, we need to stay agile, proactive, and determined to defeat them,” said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services.

“They are still looking for the path of least resistance – when we toughen up one area, they focus on accessing and taking advantage of another.”

It added that hackers often target third-party providers to create some kind of force multiplier for the attacks. Cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is often chosen as a target, and Macs are no longer ignored as a platform.

Patching vulnerable systems and software would alleviate many of these problems, but patching remains a problem because many companies don’t have “basic cyber hygiene”. Even the security systems they have are often not properly set up and therefore not as effective as they could be.

“If critical attitudes are not activated, companies are not only vulnerable, but also feel wrongly protected,” concludes the report.

advertisement